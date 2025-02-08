Movements in Equity and Bond Indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index remained in positive territory, closing 0.8% higher at 8,503.643 points. A total of 23 issues were active, as 10 headed north while another seven closed in the opposite direction. The total weekly turnover fell slightly by €0.1m to €1.1m. This was generated across 189 transactions.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index headed north, gaining 0.4% as it closed at 1,186.449 points. A total of 68 issues were active, 34 of which traded higher while another 23 lost ground. The 4.8% Mediterranean Maritime Hub Finance plc Unsecured 2026 was the best performer, as it closed 3.2% higher at €96.99. On the other hand, the 4.5% Hili Properties plc Unsecured 2025 ended the week 2.7% lower at €98.51.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index posted a 0.3% gain, as it reached 951.587 points. Out of 20 active issues, 15 advanced while another four closed in the red. The 4.65% MGS 2032 headed the list of gainers, as it closed at €110.90, equivalent to a positive 1.4% change. Conversely, the 4% MGS 2043 closed 0.9% lower at €105.

Top market movements

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) recorded the best performance of the week, bouncing back from two straight weeks of losses. The equity posted a 10.1% increase in its share price to close at €0.458. IHI traded at a weekly high of €0.46 and a low of €0.41. Trading activity included eight trades, with a volume of 37,550 shares and a total trading value of €15,583.

Malta International Airport plc experienced a decline of 1.6% in its share price, closing at €6.15. The weekly high and low were recorded at €6.25 and €6.10, respectively. A total of 22 trades were executed, involving 18,267 shares and generating a total turnover of €113,763.

Bank of Valletta plc posted an increase in its share price for the second week running. The equity closed at €1.77, higher by 1.1%, as it traded between a range of €1.80 and €1.75. A total of 248,742 shares were exchanged over 58 trades, amounting to a total value of €439,025.

HSBC Bank Malta plc ended the week flat at €1.42, despite trading at a weekly low of €1.40. Trading activity included 18 trades, with a volume of 100,920 shares and a total value of €142,496.

APS Bank plc continued its upward momentum for the second consecutive week, climbing 1.7% to close at €0.61. The equity fluctuated between a weekly high of €0.63 and a low of €0.60. A total of 109,975 shares were traded over 25 deals, amounting to a total turnover of €167,021.

RS2 Software plc dropped 4% on Monday, closing the week at €0.48. A total of 20,037 shares were traded across three deals, with a turnover of €9,618.

BMIT Technologies plc recorded a 9.4% gain. The equity closed at €0.35, its highest level in over two months. Trading volume reached 109,000 shares across eight deals, generating a turnover of €37,708.

GO plc joined the list of gainers, rising 2.3% to end the week at €2.66. Four trades were executed, involving 10,600 shares and a total turnover of €28,196.

PG plc partially recovered following two consecutive weekly losses, climbing 1.6% to €1.86. Five transactions saw 15,002 shares change hands, with a weekly turnover of €27,604.

Malita Investments plc declined further by 2% to end the week at a weekly low of €0.49. This was a result of six transactions involving 25,000 shares worth €12,420.

Company announcements

HSBC Bank Malta plc announced that the board will meet on Wednesday, February 19 to approve the bank’s audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024. The board will decide on the recommendation of a final dividend for shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

This article, which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The Company is licensed to conduct investment services under the Investment Services Act by the MFSA and is a Member of the Malta Stock Exchange. The directors or related parties, including the company and their clients, are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, or on Tel: 21224410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com