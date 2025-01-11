Movements in Equity and Bond Indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index returned to negative territory, as it closed 0.5% lower at 8,378.92 points. A total of 24 equities were active, five of which headed north while another 15 closed in the opposite direction. A total weekly turnover of €0.7m was generated across 155 transactions.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index fell marginally by 0.08%, as it finished at 1,184.937 points. Out of 60 active issues, 23 advanced while another 15 closed in the red. The 4.5% BNF Bank plc Unsecured Subordinated Bonds 2027-2032 headed the list of gainers, as it closed at €98.90, equivalent to a 2.5% change. Conversely, the 4.8% Mediterranean Maritime Hub Finance plc Unsecured Bonds 2026 closed 2.1% lower at €95.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index registered a 0.6% decline, as it closed at 945.776 points. A total of 26 issues were active, one of which traded higher while another 24 lost ground. The 3.25% MGS 2034 was the best performer, as it closed 2.2% higher at €102.60. On the other hand, the 2.4% MGS 2041 ended the week 5.4% lower at €83.34.

Top 10 market movements

International Hotel Investments plc shaved 7% off its share price, ending the week at €0.428. The equity recorded a weekly high of €0.466 and a low of €0.40. A total of 50,365 shares exchanged ownership across 14 trades, generating a weekly turnover of €22,065.

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) gained 1.2% during the week, closing at €1.74, a price last seen in November. BOV generated the highest weekly turnover of €238,366, as a result of 41 deals.

APS Bank plc was the best performing equity, advancing by 3.6% to finish at a weekly high of €0.58. This was the result of nine transactions of 24,275 shares worth €13,837.

FIMBank plc closed at $0.16, – a weekly decline of 3%. Trading activity included three deals worth $3,025.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) registered a negative 0.9% share price movement, closing at a weekly low of €5.75. MIA recorded a turnover of €73,250, arising from 14 deals of 12,716 shares.

VBL plc experienced a double-digit decline of 15.8% in its share price, closing at €0.16. This was the outcome of a sole transaction of 100,000 shares worth €16,000.

Similarly, Hili Properties plc joined the list of negative movers, recording a decline of 4.6% in its share price, closing at a weekly low of €0.21. A total of four transactions generated a total weekly turnover of €7,065.

The share price of Trident Estates plc fell by 6.3%, ending the week at €1.05. The equity traded between a weekly high of €1.12 and a low of €1.04. A total of 5,924 shares exchanged hands across four deals, generating a turnover of €6,205.

PG plc observed a 2.2% increase in its share price, closing at a weekly high of €1.90. A total turnover of €9,385 was generated as a result of 5,000 traded shares across four deals.

The share price of GO plc (GO) dropped by 0.8%, to close at €2.62. GO was active between a weekly high of €2.66 and a low of €2.60. Trading in this equity reached €201,961 as a result of 12 transactions.

This article, which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.