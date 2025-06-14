Movements in Equity & Bond Indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index moved back into positive territory, gaining 1% to close at 8,773.046 points. A total of 23 equities were active, seven of which headed north, while another five closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover increased by €0.5m, to €1.5m, as 212 transactions were executed. Turnover was largely driven by Plaza Centres plc, Bank of Valletta plc, and Hili Properties plc. Additional support came from share buy-back activity by Malta International Airport plc (MIA) and the repurchase of own shares by M&Z plc.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index closed unchanged at 967.342 points. Out of 34 active issues, 12 registered gains, while another 17 declined. The top performer was the 2.2% MGS 2035, as it closed 1.3% higher at €90.39. Conversely, the 4% MGS 2043 closed 0.7% lower at €102.81.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index closed the week at 1,173.058 points, a decline of 0.3%. A total of 70 issues were active, as 22 gained and 30 closed in the red. The 6.25% Together Gaming Solutions plc 2030-2032 issue headed the list of gainers, as it closed 3.6% higher at €101.50. On the other hand, the 4.3% Mercury Projects Finance plc 2032 lost 4.4%, ending the week at €95.50.

Top Market Movements

Bank of Valletta plc registered a positive performance this week, with its share price rising by 3% to close at €2.06. The equity traded between a high of €2.10 and a low of €1.98. A total of 57 trades were executed, involving 135,826 shares and generating a trading value of €272,453.

HSBC Bank Malta plc posted a 1.5% increase in its share price, closing at a weekly low of €1.38. A total of nine trades were executed, with 17,856 shares changing hands for a value of €24,776. Since the beginning of the year, the equity fell 3.5%.

APS Bank plc recorded a negative 0.9% movement in its share price, closing at €0.54. A total of 10 trades involving 21,419 shares were transacted for a value of €11,650.

Mapfre Middlesea plc experienced a notable decline of 6%, closing at a weekly low of €1.40. A total of 288 shares changed hands across two deals.

Malta International Airport plc closed unchanged at €5.95 despite trading between €6 and €5.85. The equity was active across 21 transactions, with 20,295 shares changing hands for a total value of €121,529.

Plaza Centres plc ended the week unchanged at €0.62. The equity emerged as the most liquid equity of the week, with 585,532 shares traded across nine transactions, generating a total turnover of €367,407.

Malita Investments plc gained 4.4%, closing at €0.48. The equity recorded a single trade with 7,000 shares exchanged at a value of €3,360.

MaltaPost plc was the best performer, as its share price surged by 9.1% to close at €0.458. The equity was active across six trades, involving 39,194, generating a turnover of €16,463.

In the IT sector, RS2 plc saw a 2.1% increase in its share price, closing the week at €0.398. The equity traded between a high of €0.40 and a low of €0.384. Activity included seven trades with a total volume of 22,018 shares worth €8,691.

BMIT Technologies plc posted a weekly gain of 3.3%, closing at €0.31. A total of 51,900 shares were traded across seven transactions, amounting to €15,441 in value.

Company Announcements

BOV announced that the initial offer of €100m in Series 2 Tranche 1 bonds has been fully subscribed including the over-allotment option of an additional €50m. On Monday, June 16 the Bank will close the offer period.

Malta International Airport plc announced that it has broadened its summer route network with the introduction of direct flights to Stuttgart and the reintroduction of the Helsinki route, now operated by Norwegian after a six-year pause. These additions enhance Malta’s connectivity, particularly with the Scandinavian market. The expansion follows a strong performance in May, which saw the airport handle 927,709 passengers, an 8.1% year-on-year increase. The UK remained the top market, while Poland recorded the fastest growth at 35.8%, boosted by more frequent Warsaw flights and a new airline entrant.

MIDI plc has issued a series of statements this week addressing recent developments concerning its concession for Manoel Island. The Company confirmed it is in preliminary discussions with the Government of Malta to explore an out-of-court settlement following a judicial letter alleging breaches of the emphyteutical concession terms. MIDI firmly denies the allegations, asserting that the concession deed allows for an extended completion timeframe due to outstanding permits. Despite the legal dispute, the Company has expressed a willingness to find a constructive and amicable solution in light of Government’s new policy direction to transform Manoel Island into a national park. MIDI maintains that it will continue to act in good faith while protecting the interests of its shareholders and bondholders. The Company held its AGM yesterday, whereby all resolutions were approved.

M&Z plc has repurchased 250,000 of its own ordinary shares on June 11, 2025 for an aggregate consideration of €139,605. Following the above transactions, the Company holds 750,000 of its own ordinary shares.

The shareholders of Computime Holdings plc approved all resolutions placed at the Annual General Meeting on June 12, 2025. A final net dividend of €0.0077 per share was approved.

Likewise, the shareholders of Main Street Complex plc approved a final net dividend of €0.008.

The AGM of VBL plc is scheduled to be held on July 31, 2025.

