Movements in equity and bond indices

This week the MSE Equity Total Return Index recorded a third consecutive increase, advancing 0.2% to close at 8,800.392 points. A total of 20 equities were active, 10 of which headed north, while another six closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover remained flat at €0.6m, as 179 transactions were executed.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index partially erased its previous week’s gain, closing at 949.522 points, equivalent to a 0.2% decline. Out of 18 active issues, eight registered gains, while another nine declined. The top performer was the 4% MGS 2043 issue as it closed 0.5% higher at €103.33. Conversely, the 3% MGS 2040 closed 3.7% lower at €94.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index closed the week at 1,186.494 points - a negligible increase of 0.01%. A total of 59 issues were active, with an equal split of 22 gainers and 22 losers. The 4% Cablenet Communication Systems plc unsecured 2030 issue headed the list of gainers, as it closed 2.1% higher at €99.93. On the other hand, the 3.65% Stivala Group Finance plc Secured 2029 lost 3%, ending the week at €97.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc extended its positive streak, registering a sixth consecutive week of gains. This follows the equity’s climb to a seven-year high two weeks ago. The equity closed at €1.96, translating into a gain of 1%. Trading activity included 40 trades of 110,198 shares, generating the highest weekly turnover of €214,912.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC), recorded a 1.3% decline after three weeks of gains, closing at €1.55. The equity traded between a weekly high of €1.57 and a low of €1.51. A total of 15,579 shares exchanged hands across 11 deals, generating a turnover of €24,203. From a year-to-date perspective, HSBC remained in positive territory with an 8.4% increase.

FIMBank plc registered a double-digit increase of 13%, following the announcement of a board meeting to approve financials. The equity closed at $0.164 after trading at a weekly low of $0.14. Five deals worth $8,017 were executed.

On the other hand, APS Bank plc experienced a decline of 4.8%, closing at a weekly low of €0.60. A total of 125,984 shares were spread across 18 deals, recording a total turnover of €77,921.

Lombard Bank Malta plc saw a 4% increase in its share price, closing at a weekly high of €0.785. This was the outcome of three trades of 8,009 shares.

Elsewhere, Mapfre Middlesea plc registered a 5.6% increase in its share price, to close at €1.50. The equity traded at a weekly high of €1.55 and a low of €1.41. Total turnover of €22,514 was the result of 13 trades, involving 15,648 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc experienced a 3.1% drop in its share price, closing at a weekly low of €6.30. This was the result of 11 trades of 2,569 shares with a value of €16,428.

Two transactions featuring a total of 3,999 Grand Harbour Marina plc shares saw a sharp decline of 12.6%, closing at €0.90. This resulted in a total turnover of €3,599.

BMIT Technologies plc advanced further, recording a 2.9% increase in its share price to close at €0.35. Five transactions worth €15,583 were executed.

Malta International Airport plc ended the week unchanged at €6.15, despite trading at an intra-day low of €6.10 on Tuesday. This was the outcome of 11 transactions involving 17,540 shares worth €107,754.

Company announcements

The board of directors of Bank of Valletta plc is scheduled to meet on March 26, to consider and approve the group’s and the bank’s audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. During the meeting the declaration of a final dividend will be recommended to the bank’s AGM.

The board of directors of FIMBank plc is scheduled to meet on April 9, to consider and approve the group’s and the bank’s audited accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.