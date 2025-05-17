Movements in Equity & Bond Indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index returned to positive territory, posting a 0.5% gain to close at 8,772.218 points. A total of 20 equities were active, as four headed north while another eight closed in the opposite direction. Turnover doubled from the previous week as €1m was recorded across 170 transactions.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index posted a positive 0.05% movement, ending the week at 1,186.667 points. A total of 58 issues were active, 16 of which registered gains, while another 20 closed in the red. The 4% Central Business Centres plc 2027-2033 headed the list of gainers, as it closed 2.1% higher, at €98. On the other hand, the 3.5% AX Real Estate plc 2032 ended the week 3.7% lower at €91.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index fell by 0.04% to close at 963.320 points. Out of 25 active issues, seven registered gains, while another 18 traded lower. The best performing government bond was the 4.00% MGS 2043 which experienced an increase of 2.3%, as it closed at €105. Conversely, the 1.40% MGS 2046 declined by 2% to close at €63.88.

Top Market Movements

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) delivered a strong performance, following positive Q1 financial results. The Company’s share price recorded a 3.5% increase to close at a weekly high of €5.95. A total of 25 trades involving 31,255 shares generated a total turnover of €180,423.

Bank of Valletta plc saw a modest gain of 0.5% over the week, closing at €1.96. The equity traded within a range of €2.00 and €1.93. A total of 47 trades were executed, amounting to 123,766 shares recording the highest weekly turnover of €244,1 29.

FIMBank plc (USD) joined the list of losers, recording a decline of 3.4% to close at $0.144. A total of 13 trades took place, involving 77,972 shares worth $8,562.

BMIT Technologies plc experienced a weekly drop of 5.3%, closing at €0.32. The share price ranged from €0.33 to €0.30 over the week. A total of five trades were recorded, involving 53,960 shares and generating €16,563 in value.

Malita Investments plc registered a decline of 5.7% in its share price, ending the week at €0.462. Trading activity included five deals, where 44,660 shares changed hands, resulting in a turnover of €21,589.

Malta Properties Company plc saw its share price fall by 8.1%, finishing the week at €0.32. A total of 25,250 shares exchanged hands across five deals worth €8,080.

MIDI plc held up better than its peers in the real estate sector, recording a positive performance of 4.2% to close at €0.246. Three trades of 4,000 shares generated a turnover of €931.

MaltaPost plc registered a 7% drop in its share price, ending the week at a weekly low of €0.426. The equity traded 18,550 shares over three deals, with a total turnover of €7,910.

A sole transaction of 1,490 GO plc shares pushed the share price 0.7% lower, closing at €2.68.

M&Z plc stood out as the week’s best-performing equity, with its share price rising by 5.7% to close at a weekly high of €0.56. This was the outcome of 13 trades, generating a turnover of €43,138.

Company Announcements

MIA reported a strong start to 2025, with first-quarter passenger traffic rising by 14% when compared to the same period in 2024, mainly driven by steady travel demand. Revenue grew by 13.7% year-on-year to €29.2m, while net profit climbed 15.9% to €8.5m. Operating expenses rose by 11.5%, reflecting higher activity levels. Staff costs increased by 15.9%, in line with the company’s focus on talent and operational needs. The Group invested €15.8m in capital projects, including Apron 8 South and the SkyParks Business Centre II.

April saw continued momentum, with passenger numbers up 15.8% over April 2024 and aircraft movements rising by 13.1%. Seat load factor improved to 86%. The UK reclaimed the top market spot for the first time since February 2022, narrowly surpassing Italy.

The company held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), where 2024 was described as a landmark year of strong traffic growth. The year 2024 was MIA’s most profitable year on record, with a net profit of €46.3m and a record dividend payout of €24.4m. Looking ahead, the company is preparing to launch its €345m Eastward Expansion project, forming the core of its five-year investment strategy. Shareholders approved all resolutions, including a final net dividend of €0.18 per share.

The board of Grand Harbour Marina plc announced that it is scheduled to meet on May 20, 2025 to consider whether to declare a dividend amongst other resolutions.

HSBC Bank Malta plc and FIMBank plc both held their AGM on May 13, 2025 whereby all resolutions were approved.

The board of M&Z plc announced that its forthcoming AGM shall be held on June 4, 2025.

This article, which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The Company is licensed to conduct investment services under the Investment Services Act by the MFSA and is a Member of the Malta Stock Exchange. The directors or related parties, including the company and their clients, are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, or on Tel: 21224410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com