Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index declined further, losing 1.7% and closing at 8,096.992 points. Twenty-two equities were active, with 13 losing ground and five gaining. Total turnover was half that of the previous week as a total of €0.3m was recorded across 115 deals.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index closed the week 0.1% higher at 1,176.414 points. Out of 61 active bonds, 25 recorded an increase, whereas 27 declined. The 4.35% SD Finance plc Unsecured € 2027 topped the list of gainers, with a gain of 3.4%, ending the week at par. On the other hand, the 3.75% Bank of Valletta plc Unsecured Sub € 2026-2031 suffered the biggest drop, as it declined by 5.6%, to close at €92.50.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index fell by 0.2%, to end the week at 908.136 points. A total of 19 bonds were active, as three advanced while 13 closed in the opposite direction. The best performing government bond was the 3% MGS 2040 which experienced an increase of 0.2%, to end the week at €91. On the contrary, the 4.00% MGS 2043 suffered a decline of 1%, to close at €103.

Top 10 market movements

The share price of Malta International Airport plc experienced a 0.9% decline, fully erasing the previous week’s gain. The equity returned to the €5.60 level despite trading at a weekly high of €5.70. A total of 14 deals worth €47,440 were executed.

International Hotel Investments plc saw a significant 10% drop in its share price, closing at €0.45. This was the outcome of a single trade worth €1,525. The equity is down 21.7% year-to-date.

The share price of Bank of Valletta plc retracted by 1.4%, ending the week at €1.40. The equity traded at a weekly high of €1.43 and a low of €1.37. A total of 37 deals involving 128,249 shares were executed, recording the largest turnover of €180,690.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, followed suit, losing 1.4% from the previous week. The price at the end of the week read €1.40, as nine deals involving 16,478 shares were executed.

In the same sector, APS Bank plc also headed south as a result of 54,328 shares which exchanged ownership across 14 deals. The share price fell by 3.7%, closing the week at a low of €0.52.

Finally, three transactions of 8,578 Lombard Bank Malta plc shares saw the share price close 3.8% in the red at €0.75.

Mapfre Middlesea plc joined the list of losers as a single deal of 432 shares pushed the share price into negative territory. The equity recorded a 14% decline, ending the week at €1.22.

BMIT Technologies plc was among one of the few equities which saw a positive movement. The equity advanced by 8.6%, closing at a weekly high of €0.38. A total of 9,500 shares worth €3,510 exchanged hands across four transactions.

Malta Properties Company plc saw a significant 14.1%

increase in its share price, closing at a weekly high of €0.34. A total of 7,372 shares exchanged hands across four deals.

PG plc experienced a 1.5% decrease in its share price, closing at €1.93. Two deals worth just €1,505 were executed.

Company announcements

Malta Properties Company plc announced that it held its AGM where all the resolutions on the agenda were approved.

