An apartment block in Msida has seen five break-ins since January, according to one resident, who said she has moved out because she feels unsafe.

Christine Amaira said that one of her neighbours got the fright of her life when she saw a burglar holding a knife as she was about to open her balcony door.

Another tenant found a 30cm knife and gloves in their flat, possibly left by robbers who left in a rush.

In a Facebook post, the former journalist said that she moved into her sixth floor apartment in September, hoping it would be her haven. But a few months down the line, it had become “a total nightmare.”

At least three attempts were made to break into her own flat and at least one may have been successful, she said.

She became suspicious that someone might be illegally entering her flat when some money went missing in January. Her suspicions were confirmed only a few weeks later when her neighbour told her they believed someone had also stolen their money.

A month later, Amaira said she was sleeping at home when a flash of light hit her eyes, but she convinced herself it was a dream. The next day, her neighbour said their home was broken into.

She believed the robbers were entering and leaving through the balconies. The residents did not want the name of the street revealed.

A police report was filed in February and Amaira installed a security system.

Last Wednesday was the final straw for Amaira, when the security system detected a person in the vicinity of her flat.

Her home was not broken into, but her neighbour wasn’t as lucky. Police were called and arrived on the scene.

But she didn't feel safe enough to remain at the property and moved in with her parents. “They drove me out of my own home... I am pretty sure there are more break-ins we just don't know about them," said Amaira.

Times of Malta has contacted the police for comment.