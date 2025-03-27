The transport minister has announced that 20% of a multi-million euro project to overhaul road infrastructure in Msida is now complete.

Chris Bonett gave an update on a site visit to Msida Creek Project on Thursday.

The three-year infrastructure project, which aims to ease traffic in one of the country's busiest roads, got underway in November last year.

Preparatory works have been carried out on the Msida Church/Pieta site consisting of concrete piling and sheet piles to delineate and create the opening of a water canal.

Some of the concrete piles and columns for a new flyover are in place.

Bonett said, “The problem of flooding, which is unfortunately synonymous with it (Msida) will hopefully be part of the past by the end of the project.”

Bonett at Thursday's press conference Photo: Jonathan Borg

In the next few days work is expected to begin on the last two pillars that will serve as the base for the flyover connecting Imsida to Tal-Qroqq. Meanwhile, in another part of the project, work is ongoing on a new bridge connecting Msida's waterfront to the Pietà side.

Bonett said the project is running according to schedule and that the second phase of the project is expected to begin around mid-April. People can expect to see the flyover start to take shape, while work will begin on the open space in front of the church and the canal.

Worker on site at the Msida Creek Project Photo: Jonathan Borg

The plan has been controversial, particularly following the rejection of an alternative proposal by the Kamra tal-Periti to transform Msida Creek square into a tree-filled park..

Infrastructure Malta says approximately 60% of the project’s footprint will be dedicated to public spaces, which include green areas and a large square of around 2,200 square metres.

Bonett expressed his satisfaction with the progress made so far and stated that "visits like today demonstrate our commitment to implementing the project efficiently for the common good."

He thanked the workers from Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta for their coordination, ensuring that the area remains safely accessible for both drivers and those using alternative transport.

The first stage of the €38.5 million project and the entire project is expected to be completed by 2027.