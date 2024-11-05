Concrete barriers have been placed in Msida as work on a massive roadworks project at the busy junction gets under way.

The Msida Creek project will see the construction of a flyover, new quay, roads and cycling lanes in the area, replacing the existing junction.

Works are projected to stretch until 2027 and will be carried out by EPE JV, a consortium led by contractors Polidano Brothers that won the contract with a €35 million bid.

Concrete barriers have been placed along the marina and Times of Malta spotted workers in the area on Tuesday morning.

The first phase of the project is not expected to impact traffic flows. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

What is the first phase of works?

The first phase of the project is not expected to impact traffic flows, as it will focus on building a new quay by the marina and developing the foundation of what will eventually be a new road linking Ta' Xbiex to Valletta.

Workers will then be developing a temporary traffic lane on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, allowing road builders to reinforce the road’s high side walls in preparation of a flyover.

Over 50,000 vehicles pass through the Msida traffic light junction every day, making traffic management a major challenge for Infrastructure Malta, the state agency overseeing the project.

Infrastructure Malta's promo video of the Msida Creek project.

The agency says the project will totally revamp the Msida waterfront, solve flooding issues and create a new square for Msida. It has also created a WhatsApp channel to keep locals informed of project developments.

But residents appear to be sceptical of the project. A new Msida local council sworn in earlier this year pushed to have the plans scrapped, and had tried to stop a flyover being constructed as part of the project.

While they back the rest of the project, they say a flyover in the centre of the locality would impact the health and wellbeing of residents.

The president of the Kamra tal-Periti also proposed a totally overhauled project that would turn the area into a forest.

Both attempts were rebuffed.