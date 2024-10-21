Infrastructure Malta is to forge ahead with the construction of a flyover in Msida Creek despite objections by the town’s local council.

During a news briefing on Monday morning, IM CEO Steve Ellul acknowledged the council’s request for a revision of plans but said works are set to start as scheduled in the first weeks of November.

This first stage of the €38.5 million project is expected to take around a year to complete. The project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Watch: The revised Msida Creek project. Animation: Infrastructure Malta

Pressed by Times of Malta on whether this means there is now no turning back, Ellul insisted such a course of action would be unwise because it would open IM to all sorts of claims by other bidders.

He stressed that after a four-year consultation process, and having already entered the procurement phase, making further significant changes now would be unfeasible.

Previously, a Labour-led local council had submitted its feedback requesting changes and ultimately had voted in favour of the project.

Earlier this month, the new PN-led Msida council voted in favour of a a motion asking IM to halt the project and to reconsider the flyover.

Ellul also took exception to a suggestion that the local council’s concerns were not being taken into consideration.

He explained that modifications were made to elevate the flyover, which will reduce the need for traffic lights, ultimately cutting down emissions and noise pollution.

All interested parties had ample time to submit their proposals of changes and plans were changed accordingly.

The adjudication process was concluded last April and it is now time for the project to start, he said, insisting dialogue with the council remains open.

Ellul also reassured that IM has not ignored the council’s input, and many of the project’s revisions were a result of consultations with local stakeholders.

Notably, this is the first major roads’ project in Malta to include a mandatory 10-year maintenance agreement with the contractors, ensuring the infrastructure’s upkeep, Ellul said.

He explained that the revised design takes into account the evolving needs of both the current and future Msida community, as well as the environmental aspirations of the country.

One of the primary aims is to alleviate the burden of the approximately 50,000 vehicles that pass through the area daily, he said.

Asked whether the project will decrease traffic passing through Msida, Ellul would not commit himself but insisted that "the project is a forward-looking solution to ease the present traffic congestion while also considering future challenges, such as the demand for open urban spaces".

Canal will help resolve flooding issues

Approximately 60% of the project’s footprint will be dedicated to public spaces, which include green areas and a large square of around 2,200 square metres, designed to give Msida a feature it has long lacked.

The project includes the creation of a square the size of St.George's square in Valletta. Image: Infrastructure Malta

"This is something we've never had in Msida, but that most towns enjoy - a public square," Ellul said, comparing it in size to Pjazza San Ġorġ in Valletta.

IM is promising a project that comprises 19,735 square metres of open spaces, including a public garden, new green areas, and a 300-metre water canal.

The canal will not only be a feature in itself but will help solve Msida’s flooding issues, it said.

The canal will be a feature but will also help alleviate flooding. Image: Infrastructure Malta

IM also emphasised the sustainability of the project which will also introduce 1.6km of cycling and walking paths, as well as solar-panelled parking facilities.

19,735 sq metres of open spaces, including a public garden and green areas. Image: Infrastructure Malta

The first works will include the construction of a new quay on the waterfront and the laying of the foundations of a road connecting Ta’ Xbiex to Valletta.

A temporary single carriageway will also be created on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli leading up to the skate part.