The Golden 7 kiosk in Msida will be shutting down after more than 25 years of operation due to the Msida Creek project, leaving its long-term manager, Amir Fareed, without work.

Fareed, who arrived in Malta from Egypt at the age of 19, has spent most of his adult life working at Golden 7.

“I began this job as a boy, but I have now been here for over 20 years,” he said.

The Golden 7 gabbana has long been a landmark in Msida, situated near the busy junction and adjacent to the playground. Golden 7 was previously an establishment in Sliema but for the last quarter of a century, the kiosk has served as a hub for residents and commuters to pick up a quick coffee and snack in Msida.

However, the kiosk will need to be removed because of the Msida Creek project that is set to transform the area with the construction of a flyover, new quay, new roads, and cycling lanes. The extensive works are expected to continue until 2027.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Fareed first learned about the closure in January when workers from the Msida Creek project informed him that the kiosk would have to shut down within two months.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. Seeking clarification, he reached out to the kiosk’s owner, Mario Vella, who confirmed that while the initial notice was premature, Golden 7 would indeed need to close by June.

“I began as a dishwasher, then trained as a cook, and step by step worked my way up to becoming the manager,” Fareed explained.

A father of two young daughters, he had always envisioned staying at the kiosk for the rest of his career. It was only when the Msida Creek project began that he realised “forever” might not last much longer.

While the kiosk has been allowed to stay open for now, the construction work has had a severe impact on business. With large concrete barriers surrounding the site, reduced parking and limited access, customer numbers have dwindled.

Amir Fareed outside the Golden 7 kiosk he manages in Msida.

As a result, Fareed and Vella made the difficult decision to close early and begin selling off the kiosk’s equipment.

During a visit by Times of Malta, Fareed proudly showcased the interior and what remained of the kitchen, including the areas where he prepared pizza, chicken and kebabs. “It was small but it is beautiful,” he said.

He was visibly emotional reflecting on the years spent serving loyal customers.

The future of both Fareed and the Golden 7 kiosk remains uncertain. Vella confirmed the possibility of rebuilding the kiosk in 2028 once construction is completed but nothing is guaranteed.

Fareed, meanwhile, is deeply concerned about how he will support his family in the meantime. “I have a family to feed.”

In an ideal scenario, he believes the government should compensate him for the duration of the project, as it has directly affected his livelihood. Or at least it should help him find a new job.

Vella also expressed concern for Fareed, describing him as part of his family and hoping he would receive some form of assistance.

Infrastructure Malta and the lands ministry have stated that this matter does not fall under their direct responsibility. The Lands Authority was contacted for comment but has yet to respond.