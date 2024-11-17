MSPCA, the Malta Society for the Protection and Care of Animals, has launched a newly revamped website, creating a novel, engaging platform that strengthens its mission of rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need.

Developed in collaboration with Concept Stadium, the updated website provides a streamlined experience for online donations, volunteer sign-ups and pet adoptions, and offers potential adopters an inviting and easy-to-navigate platform.

The Concept Stadium team lent its expertise to the project, delivering a visually compelling and functional platform that strategically enhances MSPCA’s online presence. The creative marketing agency’s support has been central to creating a website that captures the compassionate essence of MSPCA’s mission while offering easy access to resources for both adopters and supporters.

Through this supportive collaboration, Concept Stadium has helped MSPCA optimise digital engagement, from promoting donation opportunities to fostering community involvement in animal welfare initiatives.

“The new website is a powerful tool that brings us closer to our community and makes it easier for them to get involved.

“With the expertise and support of Concept Stadium, we now have a platform that truly reflects our mission and values. By providing a seamless, engaging experience for those looking to adopt, volunteer, or donate, we hope to expand our impact and give even more animals a second chance,” the MSPCA team said.

The new platform offers detailed animal profiles complete with images, personality descriptions and adoption requirements, encouraging stronger connections between prospective pet owners and animals in need.

Donation options are now prominently featured across the website, making financial support more accessible, and the newly added resources section provides guidance on responsible pet ownership and animal welfare, fostering a well-informed community.

The website’s responsive design also ensures that it is accessible across all devices, supporting MSPCA’s mission and enhancing engagement with audiences wherever they are.

“Supporting MSPCA in their mission to rescue and rehabilitate animals has been an inspiring journey for our team,” Jonathan Dalli, co-founder and CEO of Concept Stadium, said. “Through this supportive partnership, we hope to increase adoptions, raise awareness, and inspire individuals to support MSPCA’s invaluable work.”

Concept Stadium continues to work with MSPCA to maintain and update the website, ensuring it remains an effective resource.

The new website has already generated significant engagement, underscoring MSPCA’s dedication to animal welfare and its commitment to providing the community with essential resources. MSPCA is inviting the public to explore the platform, donate, adopt or volunteer to help advance its mission.

The website can be visited at www.maltaspca.org.