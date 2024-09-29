The Missionary Society of St Paul’s centre in Żebbuġ, Gozo, has launched a pastoral programme for the year 2024-25.

Fr Martin Cilia, director of the centre, said the MSSP hopes many people will benefit from the programme, which brings together the most important elements of the Christian life: liturgy, catechesis, formation and community.

All those interested are invited to join and participate in the various liturgical functions, seminars, pilgrimages and formation courses to be held throughout this year in the house in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

“Your presence will be a great gift for us all,” Fr Cilia said.

MSSP’s Dar Stella Maris has for many years been a place of formation for the new MSSP members as it was the main house for the formation of novices. It was eventually transformed into a retreat house after considering its unique, privileged position and location.

MSSP founder Joseph DePiro once said: “Just as a seminary is important to form the missionary, so is a centre of spirituality to form good Christians.”

As the MSSP listened to the signs of time, it sought to respond to what it said was people’s intense desire to delve deeper into their faith and find spaces where they can grow spirituality. It has now decided to move a step further and establish its presence in Gozo as a spiritual centre for adult faith formation.

This time last year saw the birth of a new MSSP lay community at Stella Maris where the Liturgy is celebrated in a way that offers people a sense of real communion and belonging, and its members are accompanied in their journey of faith within the MSSP’s Pauline missionary charism.

For more information about the pastoral programme, look up Facebook or contact Fr Cilia on tel. 2155 1159, 9948 9462, or e-mail frmartincilia@gmail.com.

To view the programme, view the documents below.

Pastoral programme page 1