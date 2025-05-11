A group of young Maltese pilgrims, organised and led by the MSSP Oratory Youth, recently returned from a 10-day journey along the Cammino di San Benedetto – an ancient walking route through central Italy steeped in monastic tradition and spiritual depth.

What began as a physical trek through hills, forests and medieval towns unfolded into something far more profound: a renewal of faith, identity and a deep sense of community.

The group of 15 began their pilgrimage in Rome on Easter Monday.

The group of 15 youths ready to begin their journey along the Cammino di San Benedetto.

Their journey started at St Peter’s Basilica, where they passed through the Holy Door – a powerful symbol of opening one’s heart to grace and renewal. It was a solemn and meaningful moment that marked the official beginning of their spiritual experience.

That very morning, news broke of the sudden death of Pope Francis, casting a quiet shadow over the group. A profound stillness settled among them.

“It felt,” one participant reflected, “as if the Church herself was inviting us to walk this journey not just for ourselves, but in communion with a grieving world.”

Walking towards the Holy Door at St Peter’s Basilica, a meaningful start to the pilgrimage.

As the pilgrims made their way out of the city and into the rugged beauty of the Apennine countryside, something began to shift. The distractions of modern life – the endless scrolling, the constant noise – were replaced by the chirping of the birds, the rhythm of footsteps, and the simple act of placing one foot in front of the other.

They passed through ancient monasteries, Benedictine abbeys and quiet villages where life moves slowly, still shaped by the Rule of St Benedict.

The group during one of the treks amid nature and silence.

The pilgrimage took them not just across a geographical landscape, but deep into the terrain of their own hearts.

“Gratitude changed how I walked,” one pilgrim shared. “I started to notice things I usually overlook – the shade of a tree when I was tired, the sound of water, the kindness of a stranger offering directions. I felt lighter, not because the walk was easy, but because my heart had changed.”

The hilltop monastery of Subiaco, one of the key places tied to the life of St Benedict. Enjoying the peaceful surroundings of Subiaco.

For many, it was a lesson in strength. Some struggled with physical pain – blisters, sore knees, fatigue – but found reservoirs of resilience they didn’t know they had.

“You think you’re not going to make it up the next hill,” said another, “but then you do. And you realise how much your mind limits you. We’re stronger than we think.”

Each day began with a moment of reflection on the various elements of Benedictine spirituality, followed by hours of walking, prayer and silence.

Meeting fellow pilgrims along the way.

The day closed with the celebration of the Eucharist, deepening the spiritual rhythm that marked their path. But the road wasn’t always straight or clear.

At times, they got lost. Wrong turns were made. And yet, these detours became part of the gift.

“Life is full of ups and downs, and we learned to trust that even when the path isn’t visible, we’re still being led.”

Each day included time for quiet reflection and sharing.

One of the most unexpected insights came from solitude. Though they walked together, there were long stretches of quiet. In that silence, some faced inner struggles – doubts, fears, or wounds long buried. But they also discovered healing, space to breathe, and the courage to let go of what no longer served them.

“Walking alone showed me who I really am,” one said. “When no one’s around to impress or distract you, you have to listen to yourself. And that’s not always easy.”

There were also moments of grace – help and kindness shared with local villagers, spontaneous laughter, and conversations that reached below the surface.

An informal moment that brought the group together.

Kindness, the group agreed, is what carried them through. A hand stretched out, a word of encouragement, even just a smile on a hard day – these simple acts became lifelines.

Their journey ended at the Abbey of Montecassino, the cradle of Benedictine life. Standing there, with worn boots and full hearts, they offered a final prayer. It was not the kind of conclusion that comes with applause or achievement. It was something quieter – a sense of having been changed from within.

The youths reaching Monteccasino, tired but fulfilled.

Now back home, the group continues to carry those les­sons. That growth happens in the journey, not the destination: that it’s okay to pause; that the people you walk with shape your path; and perhaps most of all, that hope is not a vague feeling, but a way of living – deliberate, patient and rooted in trust.

As the Catholic Church continues to journey through the Jubilee of Hope, the words of the beloved late Pope Francis – his call for us to become “pilgrims of hope” – resonate more deeply than ever. For this group of youths from the MSSP Oratory, those words are no longer just a slogan. They have become a lived reality, embraced one step at a time.

Fr Giovann Tabone, MSSP, is chaplain of St Paul’s Missionary College.