Outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations to Malta’s tourism industry were recognised by the Malta Tourism Authority at The Malta Tourism Awards 2024 on Tuesday.
"The event spotlighted achievements that continue to reinforce Malta’s position as a leading quality tourism destination," the MTA said.
"The event recognised exemplary performance across a range of categories, with a particular focus on service excellence, responsible tourism practices, and professional development."
Four companies were handed the Responsible Tourism Development Award while six individuals won the Tourism Worker of the Year Award, all in different categories. The winners were:
Responsible Tourism Development Award
- Grand Master’s Palace – Best Visitor Attraction
- Rigo Malta DMC – Best Travel & Tourism
- De Mondion – Best Catering Establishment
- AX ODYCY Hotel – Best Accommodation
Tourism Worker of the Year Award
- Maria Mifsud from Alpha School of English – English Language Learning (Schools / Host Families)
- Jürgen Hinsen from Octopus Garden Diving Centre – Diving Centres
- David Caruana from Esplora Interactive Science Centre – Visitor Attractions
- Mario Cacciottolo from Dark Malta Tours – Travel & Tourism Services
- Joseph Mark Mercieca from Country Terrace – Catering
- Christopher Tabone from Malta Marriott Resort & Spa – Accommodation
The awards were handed out by Ian Borg, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, who emphasised the importance of the awards in supporting Malta’s long-term tourism objectives.
“These awards not only honour the highest achievers in the sector but also foster a culture of leadership, sustainability, and forward-thinking. Malta’s tourism industry continues to evolve, and it is through innovation and responsibility that we will safeguard its future success,” he said.
Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority said the awards highlighted individuals and organisations that were not only delivering excellence today, but also contributing to a smarter, greener, and more resilient future for Maltese tourism.