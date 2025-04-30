Outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations to Malta’s tourism industry were recognised by the Malta Tourism Authority at The Malta Tourism Awards 2024 on Tuesday.

"The event spotlighted achievements that continue to reinforce Malta’s position as a leading quality tourism destination," the MTA said.

"The event recognised exemplary performance across a range of categories, with a particular focus on service excellence, responsible tourism practices, and professional development."

Mario Cacciottolo from Dark Malta Tours winner of the Travel & Tourism Services category (third from left), with MTA chairman Charles Mangion, Tourism Minister Ian Borg and MTA CEO Carlo Micallef.

Four companies were handed the Responsible Tourism Development Award while six individuals won the Tourism Worker of the Year Award, all in different categories. The winners were:

Responsible Tourism Development Award

Grand Master’s Palace – Best Visitor Attraction

Rigo Malta DMC – Best Travel & Tourism

De Mondion – Best Catering Establishment

AX ODYCY Hotel – Best Accommodation

Tourism Worker of the Year Award

Maria Mifsud from Alpha School of English – English Language Learning (Schools / Host Families)

Jürgen Hinsen from Octopus Garden Diving Centre – Diving Centres

David Caruana from Esplora Interactive Science Centre – Visitor Attractions

Mario Cacciottolo from Dark Malta Tours – Travel & Tourism Services

Joseph Mark Mercieca from Country Terrace – Catering

Christopher Tabone from Malta Marriott Resort & Spa – Accommodation

The awards were handed out by Ian Borg, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, who emphasised the importance of the awards in supporting Malta’s long-term tourism objectives.

Maria Mifsud from Alpha School of English holds the award for English Language Learning (Schools / Host Families).

“These awards not only honour the highest achievers in the sector but also foster a culture of leadership, sustainability, and forward-thinking. Malta’s tourism industry continues to evolve, and it is through innovation and responsibility that we will safeguard its future success,” he said.

Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority said the awards highlighted individuals and organisations that were not only delivering excellence today, but also contributing to a smarter, greener, and more resilient future for Maltese tourism.