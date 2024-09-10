As Malta’s tourism numbers soar to unprecedented heights, Leslie Vella, deputy CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), warns that the island is nearing its limit and that the sector’s growth needs a strategic reassessment.

Speaking to Times of Malta on the MTA’s 25th anniversary, Vella said Malta “can no longer keep going in the direction like there is no tomorrow”. He noted that the island is approaching the maximum number of tourists it can comfortably accommodate, cautioning: “We are very close to reaching that limit.”

Vella, who also serves as the MTA’s chief officer of strategic development, stressed that there are limits to growth, especially in small territories like Malta. “Most things can’t keep growing, whether construction, development, or tourism within a small territory. We very quickly reach limits and exceed them.”

In 2023, Malta welcomed over three million tourists, an 8% increase over the previous record set in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted the industry. Vella referred to these figures as “the curse of success” but expressed optimism that there is still time to change.

He advocates for a shift away from what he describes as the “religion of growth”, which focuses solely on increasing numbers rather than sustainability. Vella likened the situation to needing “a trim rather than a drastic haircut”, suggesting that the solution lies not in halting tourism altogether but in scaling it back to more sustainable levels.

He hinted that the MTA is exploring several strategies to achieve a more sustainable balance in tourism. These include promoting domestic tourism and targeting long-haul markets, such as the United States and Australia, which, typically, generate higher spending and longer stays than short-haul tourists.

In 2023, Malta welcomed over three million tourists. File photo: Times of Malta

Vella emphasised the need for a holistic approach to the tourism sector that involves coordination with other industries and policymakers. “Tourism does not work in isolation,” he said, stressing the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to adopt a comprehensive strategy for the future.

How did we get here?

Reflecting on the MTA’s 25-year history, Vella, a key figure in Malta’s tourism sector for over four decades, recounted how the industry has evolved. When he began his career, the National Tourism Organisation of Malta (NTOM) was the primary body overseeing tourism. Established in 1984, the NTOM served as “the marketing arm of the ministry of tourism”.

Malta’s early identity as a tourist destination was shaped mainly by its appeal as a summer getaway for British tourists. Vella described this initial approach as “heavily influenced by a colonised mindset” aimed at providing “a Mediterranean version of Britain”.

By the 1980s, the focus had shifted to making Malta a year-round destination, attracting visitors from across Europe by leveraging local culture and heritage as a key asset. “Being entrusted to deliver the message of what your country is and seeing people enjoy it is a great privilege,” Vella said.

The MTA was established in 1999, expanding beyond marketing to encompass broader aspects of tourism management, including licensing, compliance, enforcement and product development.

Back then, around 1.2 million tourists visited Malta annually – a far cry from the over three million in 2023. “The main difference between then and now is the volume,” Vella explained, attributing the surge to significant changes within the sector.

The advent of the internet, the spread of the euro, the formation of the Schengen area and the introduction of low-cost airlines in the 2000s were all pivotal in transforming Malta into a mass tourism destination. The arrival of Malta’s first Ryanair flight in 2006 marked a new era, with visitor numbers rising rapidly.

When the MTA was set up, its vision was to position Malta as a destination of choice rather than just a convenient stop. According to Vella, this goal has been met and exceeded, with Malta now recognised as a sought-after location that consistently outperforms expectations.

As the MTA celebrates 25 years, Vella expressed hope that the sector would be viewed not as a “monster” but as a powerful tool to appreciate Malta’s unique offerings.