The Arts Society in Malta (AsinMalta) is dedicating its first lecture of the new season to Andy Warhol, known as the king of pop art, who embraced celebrity and consumerism.

The lecture, to be delivered by Bill Powell, will delve into a lesser-known side to the artist: he was the shy, gay son of immigrants whose prolific, experimental and inclusive artistic practice enabled a counterculture that would play a part in transforming modern art.

Powell, former UK chairperson of the Consumer Credit Trade Association, took early retirement and embarked on a completely different career as a tour manager, escorting groups of people to various destinations around the world.

Andy Warhol in 1980. Photo: Bernard Gotfryd

During this time, he was able to indulge his love of modern art, visiting galleries across the globe.

He started lecturing on cruise ships in 2013, talking about modern art and his other great passion, rock and roll music.

The lecture will be held at the Radisson Blu Resort Hotel, St Julian’s, on Thursday at 6.30pm.

Doors open at 6pm for a welcome drink.

To attend, contact Nicole Stilon on 9989 1006 or e-mail mem.asinmalta @theartssociety.org.