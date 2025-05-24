Investing wisely can be a challenge given the myriad of options available. Multi-asset funds stand out as a versatile option for investors seeking to balance risk and return. These funds combine a variety of investment types within a single portfolio, offering a blend of stability and growth potential.

This article delves into what multi-asset funds are, the benefits of investing in them and the strategies that investment managers use.

What are multi-asset funds?

Multi-asset funds are investment funds that allocate money across various asset classes, including equities (stocks), bonds, real estate, commodities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

By investing across multiple types of assets, these funds aim to create a balanced portfolio for stability and growth.

Features and benefits of multi-asset funds

The core feature of multi-asset funds is diversification, which spreads risk across various asset classes. This means that if one asset class underperforms, the impact on the overall portfolio is cushioned by other better-performing assets.

Managed by professional fund managers, these funds offer flexibility to adjust the investment mix based on market conditions, making them accessible and cost-efficient for investors.

An attractive option for both beginner and seasoned investors

The professional management ensures optimised returns while managing risks, and the flexibility allows for adjustments to take advantage of growth opportunities or avoid potential downturns.

Additionally, multi-asset funds provide a convenient way to achieve diversification without the need to manage multiple individual investments, making them ideal for investors who want a well-rounded portfolio but lack the time or expertise to build one themselves.

Strategies used by investment managers

Investment managers employ various strategies to manage multi-asset funds effectively.

Strategic asset allocation involves setting target allocations for different asset classes based on the investor’s goals and risk tolerance, with periodic rebalancing to maintain these targets.

Tactical asset allocation allows for short-term adjustments to capitalise on market opportunities or avoid risks.

Risk parity focuses on balancing the risk contributions of each asset class to achieve more stable returns, while dynamic asset allocation involves continuously adjusting the asset mix in response to market changes and economic conditions.

Some multi-asset funds also focus on generating regular income by investing in assets that pay dividends or interest.

Multi-asset funds offer a strategic and balanced approach to investing by combining various asset classes into one portfolio. They provide the benefits of diversification, professional management and flexibility, making them an attractive option for both beginner and seasoned investors.

The key benefits of investing in multi-asset funds include improved risk management, the potential for higher returns, professional oversight and the ability to adapt to market changes.

Whether you are looking to diversify your portfolio or seeking a steady income, multi-asset funds can be a valuable component of your investment strategy.

John Anthony Zammit is a Manager at BOV Asset Management Ltd. The author and the company have obtained the information contained in this article from sources they believe to be reliable, but they have not independently verified the information contained herein and therefore its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The author and the company make no guarantees, representations or warranties, and accept no responsibility or liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this article. The author and the company have no obligation to update, modify or amend the article or to otherwise notify readers thereof if any matter stated therein, or any opinion, projection, forecast, or estimate set for the herein changes or subsequently becomes inaccurate.

The value of investments may go down as well as up. If one invests in a product, they may potentially lose some or all of the money they invest. BOV Asset Management Ltd is licensed to conduct investment services in Malta under the Investment Services Act by the Malta Financial Services Authority.