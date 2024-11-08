Voices from the Filipino, Ukrainian and Nigerian communities in Malta have been rehearsing together with The New Victorians and other choir members from Malta for what promises to be a bigger and more special edition of the Christmas Chapel Hop, being held in different churches around Malta from December 5 to 8.

The sister duo has already performed and produced two runs of this concert, which reimagines local hymns and carols while celebrating local heritage.

“We’re excited to bring together a multicultural choir that reflects the diverse tapestry of modern Malta,” Philippa and Bettina of The New Victorians said.

“This edition of the Chapel Hop aims to transform the traditional church congregation into a more inclusive community. By bridging the past and present, and blending the sacred with the secular, we hope to revitalise these heritage sites with music and collaboration, embracing the rich complexity of contemporary Maltese society.”

The 20-strong ensemble will harmonise with The New Victorians and band across churches in Santa Venera, Qrendi, Valletta and Żebbiegħ.

This year’s twist was conceived in order to create greater awareness of the untapped talent that exists within Maltese society and set a precedent for future intercultural opportunities.

The project has been supported by Dance Beyond Borders, celebrating diversity through a safe space of community.

Over the past few months, all involved have been practising at the Catholic Institute in Floriana. This project falls right in line with the mission of the office of the Archbishop’s Delegate for Culture.

“This was a chance to create a new space for talent on our shores to find itself an audience. We are so pleased that this choir will join in the success that The New Victorians have achieved in the past, and projects like these are what we see us being a part of as the office continues to grow,” Mgr Claude Portelli said.

The Office of the Archbishop’s Delegate for Culture has, over the past year, focused on several initiatives to establish itself within the cultural scene as it embarks on the rethinking of the Catholic Institute as a main project for the Archdiocese of Malta.

The Christmas Chapel Hop 2024 is supported by Farsons Foundation, Deloitte Foundation, Malta International Airport, APS Bank, Bolt, Best Team Audio, Visit Malta, Welbees and Olimpus.

Tickets are available from www.showshappening.com. For more information, look up @adfculture and @thenewvictorians on social media. Also visit culture.church.mt and www.thenewvictorians.com.