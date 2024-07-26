Updated 11.25am

France's high-speed rail network was hit by arson attacks that disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of passengers on Friday, just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Rail operator SNCF said the country's high-speed network had been targeted by "malicious acts" aimed at paralysing the system.

Several Eurostar trains between Paris and London were cancelled after the massive sabotage attack, the company said.

"All trains departing and towards Paris will be diverted onto the normal line on Friday," Eurostar said on its website, meaning they will take an extra 90 minutes on a route that usually takes around two hours and 20 minutes.

French security forces are hunting people behind Friday's arson attacks that hobbled the country's high-speed rail network hours before the Olympic Games opening ceremony, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said.

"Our intelligence services and law enforcement are mobilised to find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts," Attal posted on X, calling the attacks "prepared and coordinated acts of sabotage against (rail operator) SNCF's installations" with "huge and serious consequences for the rail network".

French sports minister blasts sabotage

The "sabotage" was an attack on "the athletes' Games", Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said Friday.

"These Games are for the athletes who have been dreaming of them for years and fighting for the holy grail of standing on the podium - and someone's sabotaging that for them," Oudea-Castera told broadcaster BFMTV, adding the Olympics "have been prepared for so carefully by hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens for almost 10 years".

Suspicion will fall on Russia, whose team is banned from Paris in response to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. France is seen as a particular target due to its support for Kyiv.

However, far-left groups within France have a history of targeting the rail network with arson attacks.

More to follow.