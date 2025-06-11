A search and rescue operation was underway in Paceville late on Wednesday after a multi-storey building collapsed.

The incident unfolded at about 10.30pm, with a substantial part of the building on Triq Paceville collapsing into a heap in the heart of the entertainment mecca.

The building is adjacent to an active construction site that was being excavated.

There were no immediate reports of anyone having been injured, but the police and Civil Department officials were trying to establish whether there was anyone trapped in the rubble.