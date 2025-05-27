Multitude Bank will make its exhibitor debut at Money20/20 Europe, one of the world’s premier fin-tech events, taking place in Amsterdam this June.

At its dedicated booth, Multitude Bank will showcase its innovative Wholesale Banking solutions designed to support the evolving needs of fin-techs and financial institutions across Europe.

Visitors to the Multitude Bank booth will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts, explore the bank’s suite of secured debt and payment services, and discover how its solutions can drive business growth in an increasingly digital economy.

As a fully licensed European bank, Multitude Bank is committed to providing seamless, secure, and efficient payment services tailored for high-volume and fast-moving sectors, including Payment Institutions (PIs) and Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs).

“Money20/20 is the premier stage for financial innovation, and we are thrilled to showcase how Multitude Bank is empowering fintechs and financial institutions with seamless, secure payment solutions,” said Dario Azzopardi, Deputy CEO at Multitude Bank.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with potential partners, demonstrate our expanded payment capabilities, and shape the future of financial services.”

At Money 20/20, Multitude Bank will also showcase its tailored Secured Debt solutions - innovative credit facilities designed to help fintech lenders and real estate developers unlock institutional funding and scale efficiently.

With flexible terms, customizable structures, and refinancing options, these facilities are crafted to match clients' unique funding needs, whether for consumer lending or ambitious residential and commercial real estate projects.

Money20/20 Europe is renowned for bringing together the brightest minds in payments, banking, fin-tech, and financial services.

Multitude Bank’s presence at the event underscores its commitment to expanding its reach and fostering collaborations that drive industry-wide innovation.

Since its inception in 2012, Multitude Bank has steadily expanded its footprint across more than 16 EEA countries.

Earlier this year, Multitude Bank announced a profit after tax of €17.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting a strong and resilient financial performance.

Furthermore, Multitude Bank recently became a full member of Finance Malta which will also be attending the conference.

Speaking ahead of Money 20/20, Finance Malta chairman George Vella said the conference is the world’s leading space for financial services.

“We’re proud to welcome Multitude Bank as a full member of Finance Malta,” said Vella.

“Their participation, along with ours, at Money 20/20 highlights Malta’s growing presence in the global financial ecosystem and our shared commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the sector.”

Multitude Bank p.l.c. is a public limited company, registered under the laws of Malta with number C56251, with its registered address at ST Business Centre 120, The Strand, Gzira, GZR 1027, Malta. Multitude Bank p.l.c. is licensed as a credit institution by the Malta Financial Services Authority.