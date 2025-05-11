How many times have you called your own mother to tell her something incredible your child said that day, but you invariably go blank and wish you had immediately jotted down their words of wisdom?

“Guess what she said?” is often followed by silence as you rack your brain to remember that priceless comment just a few hours later.

Some mothers got over the frustration of forgetting these gems – milestone memories of a forming character – and started filling out notebooks; one has turned them into a book.

In Aqta’ biex ħarġet? (Guess what she said?), Marie Briguglio has captured over 300 of these bite-sized vignettes, coined by her daughter Lilli between the ages of three and seven – and she is very glad she had the “discipline” to carry out this exercise.

At three, she told her matter-of-factly: “Mum, when I grow up, I’ll surely obey you. But not for now.”

That and other candid comments about her wrinkles and weight did not dampen her enthusiasm to share the things her daughter would say – warts and all – with friends, family and on social media. Sometimes, she would just write them to herself on private Facebook posts.

Marie Briguglio launched the book in time for Mother’s Day.

“Then, at a certain point, I decided to look at them again. There were about 500 in the archive, and I downloaded and read through them. They captured the kind of things children say that parents wish they had remembered. I realised they were organisable, and so I sorted them out for fun at the beginning, thinking I would one day write a book with them – maybe with other parents’ too.”

For Lilli’s 16th birthday last June, Briguglio surprised her by gifting her a book she published just for her, containing the little big things she had said.

It starts with a message: “When you were little, you’d say or do something special on a daily basis... am glad I kept note! Mummy.”

Lilli was with her boyfriend when her mother gave her the book. She read it out to him, which was “really sweet”, Briguglio said about the memorable moment.

“I think she looked back at herself as a kid, almost as a different person. She was very touched that I had kept this a secret and thought it was sweet and funny.”

When she showed it to a few people, including the publisher, they had the same opinion and suggested she shared it. Lilli was surprisingly not averse to this idea and Briguglio decided to go for it.

Why shouldn’t things a little girl says be as important as what a grown-up thinks?

Aqta’ biex ħarġet? opens a window onto the world as seen by one perceptive child and lets a little fresh air into the adult imagination, the blurb notes.

“After all, why shouldn’t the things a little girl says be as important as what a grown-up thinks,” Briguglio asks.

Acknowledging she was not saying anything original, the author added that “the way they see the world causes you to see it that way too; not to take things for granted; not to believe in the clichés we are used to believing in; to question norms and habits.

“They have not yet been beaten down by systems and society. They are still open to ‘anything is possible’, and I think that freshness can be preserved. At least, that is what I tried to do,” she said about the simple and enjoyable process.

We have so many thousands of photos of our children... but photos do not tell the whole story

From humorous to quietly philosophical, sometimes deep and sometimes cute and sometimes eliciting a wry smile, quotes include those inquisitive, baffling, loaded questions like: “Before nanna was born, who looked after you mummy?”

Or the ones you cannot answer: “Ma, how many people have died since people ever started to exist?”

Lilli’s childhood thoughts have been organised into chapters, the headings of which “speak for themselves”.

They include economics and business, politics and environment, science and technology, religion and magic, beyond the more obvious family, friends and school.

“You will notice that Lilli was fascinated with things like having babies, death, the whole spectrum of religion, meets tradition, meets superstition. So, tooth fairy, Jesus Christ and Santa Claus – how do they all figure together?

Testament to her keen interests is: “Marie: What would you like to be for carnival? Lilli: Pregnant.”

And they say the apple does not fall far from the tree. With an economist and environmentalist for a mother, it is not surprising that Lilli said she would knock down the empty houses and spread a lot of seeds for grass and trees if she became prime minister.

“Me: Well, I’d vote for you. Lilli: Of course. All our family would vote for me. Me: Well, that may not be enough votes. Other people would need to vote for you, too. Worried pause. Lilli: But can people who are not Maltese also vote?”

She seems to have excluded at an early stage that she would garner any support locally.

'Photos do not tell the whole story'

“Lilli started speaking from really young, so there were other things she had said before. But I don’t have them, so I have that blank. You just have a feeling that things were said… and I suppose that is what most parents may feel.

“We have so many thousands of photos of our children on our phones nowadays, which we hardly ever print because we just don’t get round to it. But photos do not tell the whole story. And you forget!”

While encouraging mothers to record what their children are saying in a

WhatsApp chat with themselves or with others, for example, Briguglio hopes she does not make them feel guilty for not having done this.

“I assure you, I have made plenty of mistakes as a mother myself. We are all smarter in hindsight. I think I did this one right, but for sure I wish I spent more time playing, for example,” she admits.

Lilli’s take on that – and her attempt at convincing her – is recorded in the book: “Ma, do you know why I want you to play with me? To do teamwork!”

Briguglio stopped collating her comments when Lilli was seven: what came after did not have the same feel as the more innocent ones, she said.

The collected quotes are “just little gems for when the children grow a bit older and enter their teens, and you need to remember why you love them (because it does get a bit hard),” Briguglio laughs.

Launched in time for Mother’s Day, she said she was a “big believer in celebrating the occasion and many things because I am a believer in pausing and reflecting on what they mean. Otherwise, life just goes by too fast, without anything being marked or distinguished”.

Lilli may not have been as convinced about this celebration: at four, she asked if all mummies are girls. “Marie: Yes. Lilli: And so Mother’s Day is also girls’ day. So, can you buy me a present too?”

As an author, Briguglio is also glad there are publishers who believe in the project.

“Of course, you earn nothing from publishing a book in Malta the way things stand. It is never about the earnings, but more about having a voice,” she said. And in this case, giving one to the kids too.