Over €15,000 were raised in aid of Hospice Malta through a performing arts event held at St Aloysius College in October.

More than 180 individuals, including a live band, orchestra, choir, dancers, actors and popular Maltese singers, took part in Mumenti. The concert showcased the power of collaboration and the dedication of voluntary artistic talents.

Hospice Malta expressed its gratitude to the event’s organisers, performers and contributors, as well as to APS Bank for supporting this initiative, besides other sponsors.

For more information about Hospice Malta, its mission and services, visit www.hospicemalta.org.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.