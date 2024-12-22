Over €15,000 were raised in aid of Hospice Malta through a performing arts event held at St Aloysius College in October.

More than 180 individuals, including a live band, orchestra, choir, dancers, actors and popular Maltese singers, took part in Mumenti. The concert showcased the power of collaboration and the dedication of voluntary artistic talents.

Hospice Malta expressed its gratitude to the event’s organisers, performers and contributors, as well as to APS Bank for supporting this initiative, besides other sponsors.

For more information about Hospice Malta, its mission and services, visit www.hospicemalta.org.