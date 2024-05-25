The feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck will be celebrated at Munxar parish on Sunday.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic will be held at 6.30pm. Led by Mgr Karm Curmi, it will leave the chapel of the Sisters of Charity for the parish church, where Mgr Curmi will lead a solemn concelebrated mass and deliver the sermon. Mgr Curmi is marking the 40th anniversary of his priestly ordination by Pope John Paul II.

Light Up The Sky, a show of aerial fireworks synchronised with music, will start at 9.30pm, followed by a band march by the Mnarja Band of Nadur. A spectacle of light, video mapping and fireworks will kick off at midnight.

On Sunday, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate pontifical mass at 9am. He will also deliver the panegyric. Mgr John Muscat, prior of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre (Gozo), will lead a concelebrated mass at 6pm, followed by the procession with the statue of St Paul, a masterpiece by Gozitan artist Wistin Camilleri, at 7.30pm. The La Stella Band will play the Innu l-Kbir by Mro Joe Vella and Mgr Joseph Agius. The Victory Band of Xagħra will accompany the procession. The La Stella Band will execute a musical programme at the square.

On Monday, Munxar parish priest Anton Refalo will celebrate a thanksgiving mass at 7pm, followed by the re-entry of the statue of St Paul into its niche.