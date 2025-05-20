The feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck will be celebrated at Munxar parish on Sunday, May 25.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic will be led by St Paul Shipwrecked (Valletta) church archpriest David Cilia, together with the parish chapter. The procession will leave the chapel of the Sisters of Charity for the parish church at 6.30pm, followed by a solemn concelebrated mass by Can. Cilia, who will also deliver the homily.

Light Up the Sky, a show of aerial fireworks synchronised with music, will start at 9.30pm, followed by a band march by the Mnarja Band of Nadur. At around midnight there will be a spectacle of light, video mapping and fireworks synchronised with music.

On Sunday, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifical Mass at 9am. He will be assisted by Gozo diocese vicar general Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, the Gozo Cathedral Chapter and members of the parish of St Paul Shipwrecked, Valletta.

Mgr Giovanni Cefai, Bishop of Huancane Prelature, Peru, assisted by the Chapter of Marija Bambina parish of Xagħra, will lead a solemn concelebrated mass at 5pm, followed by the procession with the statue of the saint at 7.30pm.

The La Stella Band will play the Innu l-Kbir by Mro Joe Vella and Mgr Joseph Agius. The Victory Band of Xagħra and the La Stella Band will accompany the procession.

This year, Munxar parish is marking the 100th anniversary of the consecration of the parish church.

On Monday, June 2, Munxar parish priest Anton Refalo will celebrate a thanksgiving mass at 7pm, followed by the re-entry of the statue of St Paul into its niche. The statue is by Gozitan artist Wistin Camilleri.