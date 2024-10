A 26-year-old Munxar man was grievously hurt on Friday afternoon when he fell around one storey from a scaffolding in Fontana.

The man fell at around 4pm while the man was working on the façade of a property on Triq il-Kappillan Ġużeppi Hili, the police said in a statement.

He was taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance and received treatment there.

The case is now being investigated by the police and Occupational Health and Safety Authority.