A Munxar man caught with less than seven grams of cannabis resin in 2013 has gone on trial before a jury and could face life imprisonment if found guilty.

Jonathan Roger Portelli, 42, was charged with cannabis trafficking after two men caught with larger amounts of the drug told police that they had bought it from Portelli. He is pleading not guilty.

The prosecution is asking for life imprisonment and a fine if the jurors find the man guilty.

Portelli was 31 years old when he was first arraigned before a court in Gozo in October 2013.

The investigation began in May 2013 when the police's drug squad stopped a vehicle containing Joseph Grech, better known as “il-Gelluxa”, and Settembru Grech. Officers found 1.2g and 7g of cannabis resin on them respectively.

At the time, cannabis possession of any amount was illegal. That changed in 2021, when laws were amended to allow people to carry up to 7 grams of the drug outside their home for recreational purposes.

The police then searched Joseph Grech’s house and found 321.38g of cannabis. Grech gave police a statement alleging that he had bought the cannabis resin from Portelli, who is better known as “Lingi”.

Later that month, the police raided another residence belonging to Christopher Bartolo in Fontana. There, they found six blocks of cannabis resin amounting to 167.52g.

Bartolo released two statements claiming that he also bought the drugs from Portelli.

However, when police raided Portelli's residence they only found 6.93 grams of cannabis resin. They pressed ahead with drug trafficking charged on the strength of the statements obtained from his alleged clients.

One of those alleged clients, Bartolo, was subsequently handed a five-year jail term. But that decision was quashed by the Constitutional Court in a landmark judgement focusing on the sworn statement given before a magistrate.

Bartolo's retrial is still pending before the Drug Court, where he will be tried before a Court of Magistrates instead of facing a trial by jury. Bartolo is being assisted by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit.

Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras is presiding over the Criminal Court in Portelli's case.

Lawyers Ramon Bonett Sladden and Kenneth Camilleri are prosecuting on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera are appearing for the accused.