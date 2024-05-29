The Munxar parish council has just published the 41st issue of Id-Dawl. In his message to the people of Munxar, parish priest Anton Refalo says that this year’s feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck, celebrated last Sunday, opened celebrations marking the first centenary of the consecration of the parish church on October 18, 1925. The church was consecrated by Bishop Mikiel Gonzi.

Fr Refalo is urging parishioners to take part in the forthcoming celebrations to experience the enthusiasm and joy of this special event of 1925 and also to celebrate with the Universal Church the 2025 Jubilee launched by Pope Francis.

Id-Dawl includes a number of articles by Angelo Xuereb, Mary Rose Bajada, Jeremy Scicluna, Martha Curmi, Elena Bajada, Shaun Paul Parnis, John Paul Caruana, Paolo Sultana and Pawlu Curmi. One also finds a contribution by the president of Żgħażagħ Pawlini, Brendin Spiteri, who outlines the society’s contribution in the village, and another piece by Parnis who writes about the outdoor festivities in honour of St Paul.

Of special interest is an interview by Claudia Grech with Madre Maryanne Camilleri of the Sisters of Charity, who are celebrating 40 years of pastoral service at Munxar parish.

Josette Buttigieg presents the parish diary from May 2023 to April 2024, while Joseph Xerri and Ryan Debrincat write about Munxar Falcons FC’s 2023-2024 season.