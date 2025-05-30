Prosecutor Anthony Vella told a panel of jurors that the evidence brought forward against four men accused of their roles in the murders of Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia corroborates what state witness Vince Muscat has said.

On Friday, he underlined that as a prosecutor, he “does not come here and scream and try to sell a version of events that did not happen” but stressed that the case rested on evidence gathered.

Robert Agius, known as Ta’ Maskar, and his associate Jamie Vella are accused of supplying the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

They are further accused, along with Adrian Agius and George Degiorgio, of murdering lawyer Carmel Chircop two years earlier.

All four are pleading not guilty.

During today’s trial, Vella showed the jury evidence, including autopsy details and CCTV footage, that aligned with Muscat’s account of Caruana Galizia and Chircop’s murders.

Vella showed jurors photos of Chircop’s lifeless body as he referred to a medico-legal report and stressed that Muscat’s version of events corroborated with the evidence. He reminded jurors that the exit and entry wounds on Chircop’s body indicate that the shots were fired from someone who was sitting down. Muscat testified that Vella shot at Chircop from inside the car.

He dismissed insinuations made by the defence earlier on during the trial that Muscat got the getaway route from an article that appeared on Il-Mument in 2015, reminding that assistant commissioner Keith Arnaud testified that he was initially worried when he got to know that a map had been published in the weekly newspaper.

However, Arnaud was relieved to see that it did not match the evidence at hand.

CCTV footage showed the suspicious car used, a Ractis, and how it had its sun visor pulled down. The investigators noted this and were suspicious of the use of a visor so early in the morning. Vella said Muscat himself had testified about Degiorgio pulling down the sun visor to cover his face.

Vella dismisses claims that key witness is a liar

Moving on to Caruana Galizia’s murder investigations, Vella underlined that state witness Melvin Theuma confirmed a meeting with Alfred Degiorgio.

“Alfred Degiorgio told Melvin Theuma that whoever commissioned the murder would lose the deposit,” Vella observed, adding that Theuma’s and Muscat’s versions of events matched, and Muscat’s credibility had been strengthened.

The prosecutor also reminded the jurors that at the vantage point, the investigators found a cigarette butt later confirmed to have traces of Alfred Degiorgio’s DNA.

Vella also observed that Muscat’s approximate dimensions of the bomb are corroborated by what the FBI found. Speaking about the day of Caruana Galizia’s murder, Vella underlined that the victim’s son himself confirmed that his mother went out and returned home shortly afterwards after having forgotten her cheque book and then went out again.

This corroborated Muscat’s testimony on the journalist’s movements, Vella said.

He also spoke about George Degiorgio’s three phones- his personal, a burner phone to communicate with the other hitmen and the one used to detonate the bomb.

As he went through the movements of the different burner phones, Vella reminded that the SIM card in the bomb and the SIM card used to send the message to detonate the bomb were switched on in Żebbuġ, where Robert Agius’ garage is and where Jamie Vella kept his car.

“These are several examples which prove Muscat right. This is the truth. The experts appointed in the inquiry did a massive investigation and Muscat’s version is corroborated,” Vella insisted, dismissing claims by the defence that the key witness is a liar.

“These are not coincidences,” Vella underlined.

He also reminded that 25 mobile phones were found, and that the suspects knew about their arrests.

The AG lawyer then asked what one’s reaction would have been when presented with two arrest warrants in connection with two murders.

“Had it happened to me, and I know I’m innocent, I would have probably fainted when I was presented with the warrants,” Vella said, telling the jurors to examine the demeanour of the accused in their statements to the police.

The trial continues on Saturday.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima presided.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella, and Anthony Vella prosecuted.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are appearing for Robert Agius, while lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is assisting Agius’ brother, Adrian.

Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are assisting Jamie Vella.

Lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.