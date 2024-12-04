The family of Chantelle Chetcuti, who was allegedly murdered by her ex-partner, are frustrated by the slow pace of legal proceedings and have expressed concern after he was released on bail and granted travel privileges.

They told the court in a judicial protest filed Tuesday they believe the accused's freedom undermined the seriousness of the crime.

"[The family] was informed that Justin Borg was granted authorisation from criminal court to go on a weekend break and travel abroad four times a year, and that other women have made domestic violence reports on him," the letter said.

"They feel aggrieved by the fact that the alleged aggressor is being given full freedom by the courts to carry on with his life without any consideration for the harm that these decisions cause the victims of this murder."

Chetcuti, a 34-year-old mother of two, was fatally stabbed outside a Żabbar club on February 2, 2020, while out having a drink with a friend.

Her former partner and father of her children, Borg, is accused of her murder. He is pleading not guilty to the charges and is currently out on bail while the proceedings against him continue.

On the fourth anniversary of her sister’s murder earlier this year, Stacey Camilleri opened up about the pain her family experienced as the trial remained unresolved.

“Four years must be more than enough for a case like this to close! The wait is killing us," she had said in a Facebook post.

Months after that call, Tuesday's judicial protest reiterated the family's pain, saying that to this day, they have no information on when the jury will begin.

The letter notes how this delay has caused great anxiety and tension for the family, that they feel they cannot continue with their lives and close this tough chapter.

Victim's mother died

“During this time, unfortunately, the mother of the victim Chantelle Chetcuti - Miriam Chetcuti, has died," the judicial protest said.

The family claimed Chetcuti's mother was a witness in the case and had witnessed abuse, threats and beating by Borg on her daughter.

The family also raised concerns about the impact of the delayed justice on Chetcuti's children.

The prolonged legal process has created additional stress and anxiety for the children, who are still grieving the loss of their mother, it said.

The judicial protest was signed by lawyers Lara Dimitrijevic and Stephanie Caruana, and announced on social media by the Women's Rights Foundation on Tuesday.

“To date, and nearly five years on from her murder, while the family is still grieving the loss of their mother, sister, and daughter, her [alleged] murderer is still enjoying his freedom and has been authorised to travel and go on weekend breaks,” the post read.

“Chantelle’s family are victims too, and breach of their rights as victims is a breach of their fundamental human rights.”