Nicolette Ghirxi, the woman stabbed to death in her Swatar apartment in the early hours of Monday morning, is believed to have died at the hands of Edward Johnston, who she had recently been in a relationship with.

Johnston, an Irish man and ex-soldier, was later shot dead by police in St Julian’s after he pointed what turned out to be a replica gun at police.

In a press conference on Monday, Police commissioner Angelo Gafa confirmed that Ghirxi, 48, and Johnston, 50, had been in a relationship which had broken down.

Although there were no previous reports of violence between the two, Ghirxi had filed a harassment report in April linked to some emails he sent her after their breakup.

Nicolette Ghirxi had filed a harassment report against her ex partner but believed she was not at risk. Photo: Facebook

She filed another report of harassment in May, again linked to emails that Gafa described as harassing but not threatening.

Last month, Ghirxi informed police about slanderous posts written about her and that she suspected Johnston, who was abroad at the time. Last Thursday at 9pm she informed police by email that Johnston might be in Malta.

She was offered a risk assessment but declined, saying she did not think she was at risk.

"The victim herself told us she did not feel threatened and messages we saw also indicated as much," Gafa said.

The families of both Ghirxi and Johnston have been informed.

Friends have described their shock at the murder of the woman, who was in charge of home loans at HSBC.

Writing on Facebook, friend and former colleague Graziella Grech called her "a truly beautiful soul... an incredible coach, a dedicated leader, and a passionate animal lover. Her kindness and strength touched everyone she met."

One friend said she had previously been in a four-year relationship with a Maltese man and the pair had gone their separate ways around a year ago.

"I never met him [the Irish man suspected of murdering her]. I was shocked as soon as I heard the news. I couldn’t believe it," she said.

"She was a sharp woman, very helpful, she would always give sound advice to anyone who needed it.”

Lawyer and former journalist Georg Sapiano shared on Facebook that Ghirxi had been a fan of Coldplay, saying he had been looking forward to hearing about her trip to Rome to watch the UK band perform.

"I was one of her department’s many clients. She was a kind and considerate person who combined professionalism with a reassuring, personal touch," he told Times of Malta.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, HSBC said its Rabat branch would be closed owing to "unforeseen circumstances". Times of Malta understands the branch was closed following news of Ghirxi's murder.

It is understood Ghirxi managed staff at the Rabat Branch, as well as others, including in Valletta.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said "Nicolette Ghirxi should be alive today. Instead, Malta must bury another daughter."

Writing on Facebook, she said: "Our grief must turn into action. Our anger must fuel change. The epidemic of violence against women cannot go on."

Ghirxi is the second woman believed to have been killed by her former partner this year, after Sandra Ramirez was found stabbed to death in a Sliema apartment in January.