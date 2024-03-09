Andy Murray has expressed frustration at repeatedly being asked about a possible retirement after laying out his end-of-career master plan only weeks ago.

The 36-year-old former number one and treble Grand Slam champion, suffered a second-round defeat on Friday at the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters, losing 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 to fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Murray, who has been playing with a metal hip since undergoing resurfacing surgery in 2019, said in recent weeks that he wants to play through to an unspecified date in the summer, with some suggesting that his swan song could come at Wimbledon.

In Dubai last month he indicated he hoped to compete in the French Open in May, which would be his first appearance at Roland Garros since 2020.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...