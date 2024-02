Former world number one Andy Murray said on Wednesday he is “likely not going to play competitive tennis past this summer”.

The British three-time Grand Slam champion, 36, has won just two of his eight matches this season and appears ready to put an end to his storied career.

Murray, who fell to French fifth seed Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-4 in the Dubai second round on Wednesday, has not recorded back-to-back victories since September and has faced persistent questions over his future.

