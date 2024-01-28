Interested musicians aged between 18 and 35 are invited to apply to attend a music competition taking place in Prague, in the Czech Republic, for the first time from July 16-20 this year.

The Malta Cross Music Competition, under the artistic directorship of Frank Bonnici, is open to musicians with at least five years’ experience in playing any musical instrument. The competition is not currently open to singers.

The music selected should be from film, pop, semi-classical or traditional music from the Czech Republic or Malta.

The initial competition to select the best 10 musicians will be done through material the musicians will be asked to send through a link they will be able to access on a dedicated Facebook page about the competition.

The 10 finalists will be invited to the Czech Republic for a final selection.

Arts Council Malta in cooperation with the Malta Cross Music Competition will provide funds to support travel and accommodation expenses to winning individuals.

For further details, interested participants are invited to attend an online session scheduled for January 31 at 1pm.

Please send an email to fundinfo@artscouncil.mt to secure your place at the information session and receive the link to enable you to attend the meeting.

A Facebook page will be created where contestants will find all details for participating and instructions to send music material. There are interesting prizes for all contestants.