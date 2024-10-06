Sustain-Delay, one of the programmes forming part of the Malta Society of Arts’ Performing Arts Programme, returns after its summer break with a bold and adventurous performance on October 9.

Crackle and Memory, the fifth in a six-part series, will see artistic director Kurt Buttigieg and musician Yasmin Kuymizakis bringing electronic sounds and archival content into conversation with memory and time.

Kuymizakis, who recently toured with the internationally renowned band Future Islands, is set to return to her experimental roots for this performance. Best known through her electronic pop project JOON, Kuymizakis’s musical prowess extends far beyond playful synth-pop. With a background in sound design and sonic experimentation, she will delve into a soundscape that blends hypnotic beats, textured synths and evocative layers of vocals.

Buttigieg, who has been in the experimental music scene for over two decades, will join Kuymizakis for a collaboration that explores the organic versus the inorganic, and the relationship between time and memory. His music often probes deep themes, blurring the boundaries between sound and concept.

In this performance, the two artists will take the audience on an immersive auditory journey, evoking memories of childhood and questioning the fluid nature of time. The sonic textures will resonate deeply with anyone familiar with the Maltese landscape, yet also speak to universal themes of recollection and nostalgia.

“Together with the team, we are once again proposing something that invites both reflection and enjoyment, while contributing to the ongoing development of Malta’s sustainable music scene,” Buttigieg says.

“The positive response to our previous events has only reinforced our commitment to bringing new and exciting sound experiences to our audiences.”

Sustain-Delay is one of the two pillars of the Malta Society of Arts’ 2024 Performing Arts Programme which is held in collaboration with Arts Council Malta and focuses on cutting-edge artistic expression through experimental sound and innovative concepts. ConTempo serves as the other pillar, presenting classical and contemporary music with fresh approaches, creating a well-rounded programme that embraces both tradition and experimentation.

Crackle & Memory will take place at the Grandmaster’s Hall at the Malta Society of Arts on October 9 at 8pm. Tickets for the event can be purchased from showshappening.com. For more information on the Malta Society of Arts and its upcoming events, visit www.artsmalta.org/events or the society's Facebook page.