The Madonna tas-Sacro Cuor Fireworks Group is presenting the sixth edition of Waterflames on Saturday.

The music and fireworks spectacle is to be held at the Sliema Strand as part of the celebrations of the feast of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The programme begins at 10pm with traditional fireworks, followed by a pyromusical show at 10.45pm and ground fireworks at 11pm.

The pyrotechnic products and ground fireworks are manufactured by St Mary Fireworks Factory of Qrendi, Mount Carmel Fireworks Factory of Żurrieq and Kummissjoni Nar San Pietru fil-Ktajjen of Birżebbuġa.