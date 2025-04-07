The music industry is fighting on platforms, through the courts and with legislators in a bid to prevent the theft and misuse of art from generative AI − but it remains an uphill battle.

Sony Music said recently it has already demanded that 75,000 deepfakes − simulated images, tunes or videos that can easily be mistaken for real − be rooted out, a figure reflecting the magnitude of the issue.

The information security company Pindrop says AI-generated music has “telltale signs” and is easy to detect, yet such music seems to be everywhere.

Read the full story on Times2.

