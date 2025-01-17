Spiteri Lucas Entertainment is presenting a musical extravaganza featuring numbers by singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, acclaimed singer Adele and country music, on January 25 and 26 at the Sir Temi Zammit Theatre, University of Malta, Msida.

The family-friendly show will feature singing, music, costumes, choreography and an array of visual effects.

Among the numerous hits to be performed are America, Love on the Rocks, Sweet Caroline, Cracklin’ Rosie, When We Were Young, Turning Tables, Set Fire to the Rain and Easy on Me.

A selection of popular country hits by artists like Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Charlie Rich, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, Lynn Anderson, Shania Twain and John Denver will also be performed. These include timeless songs such as Coward of the County, Nine to Five, Stand by Your Man, Rhinestone Cowboy, Take Me Home, Country Roads, Rose Garden, Islands in the Stream and Ring of Fire.

The band will be accompanied by singers Gloriana, Marisa D’Amato, Ludwig Galea, Michela Galea, Laura Bruno, Neville Refalo, Ivan and Krista Spiteri Lucas, Marie Claire, Rachel Grech, and Josef Tabone, who will direct a children’s and adolescent choir accompanying some of the performances.

The musical arrangements and direction are in the hands of musician Mark Spiteri Lucas, with choreography entrusted to Celaine Buhagiar and dancers from Dancel Dance Studio. Ludwig Galea is the artistic director.

A Night with Neil Diamond, Adele and the Best of Country will be held on January 25 at 7.30pm, and on the 26th at 6pm. Tickets are available from www.bookingoffice.com.mt or by calling 9946 8429.