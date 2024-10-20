Frank Bonnici will be performing at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta on October 22 with his friends Joe Camilleri on drums, Adrian Galea Lucas on percussion and Anthony Saliba on double bass.

An invited guest, Reuben Mifsud, who won second prize at the Malta Cross Music Competition in Prague organised by Bonnici, will perform on classical guitar on stage on the night.

The theme of this concert will be Latin American film music from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Bonnici will be performing various styles including bossa nova, merengue rhumba and salsa.

The concert will start from 7-8.30pm at the Malta Society of Arts. Tickets from ticketline.com.