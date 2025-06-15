Over recent weeks the discussion on the fate of the bonds of MMH and MIDI has surfaced rather often. This is not surprising given the news surrounding both companies. I am not here to speculate on whether there will or will not be a default on either of the bonds. My sincere hope is that there will not be. Yet even amid this thought a number of other conflicts surface in my mind, dealing with a wider matter of how and what a potential default will look like, and its effect on the market as a whole.

Firstly, let’s deal with the issue of the bonds themselves. The MIDI 4% 27/07/2026 bonds (‘MIDI Bonds’) were issued as secured bonds back in 2016. The security interest provided at the time of issue of the prospectus was various property assets and shares of a related company with interests in the MIDI development. On the other hand, the 4.8% MMH Bonds 14/10/2026 are unsecured bonds, guaranteed by a related entity called Abelcare Oilfield services Holdings Limited.

Simply using the above two bonds, one of the clear differences between these two bonds is that one is secured i.e. contains some form of hypothecation, whereas the other is unsecured. While the MIDI bond still contains certain risks it is fair to say that, if nothing else, due to the fact that the MIDI bond is secured, then these bonds constitute a lower risk than the MMH Bonds. This is a crude measure of risk, but it should point bond investors to at least distinguish between these bonds in this way.

The issue here is that assessing risk with this approach is, in a way, answering the question, if the bond issuer goes bankrupt, where do I stand in the queue to get my capital back. Am I at the front, where I am more likely to get my money back, or towards the back, where the outcome is more clouded. When lending money, this is the last corner of comfort that a bond investor should be assessing.

You never want to be in a place where you have to stand in the proverbial queue. It’s messy, long and painful, whether you are at the front or at the back. Hence you need to assess the strength of the bond issuer as a going concern not in a liquidation scenario. And this is the point. All bonds have risks, some greater than others, but all have risks.

I suspect that sometimes we forget this. I often hear comments that bonds in Malta do not default. This is a retrospective truth, but not a future guarantee. Since the first bond was issued, by the Government of Malta on the MSE, in 1992 (in 1994 the first private bond was issued by Gasan Finance plc) there has been no official default. A few close shaves but no default. This further strengthens the notion that local bonds do not default. This will remain this way, until it is not true anymore and a default occurs. Because at some point this will happen, and investors will unfortunately be left to lick their wounds.

A point I often grapple with though is whether this is a good or a bad thing. Naturally for those investors directly impacted by the default it will be a very bad and horrible experience. What about for the market as a whole? To answer this, I think you need to divide the short term from the long term. Initially there will be shock and disbelief. Investors who believed in the no default, ever, notion will most likely conclude that the bond market is not for them and will exit. Perhaps not all investments but probably those are perceived to have more risk.

If the defaulting company is not a mainstream borrower, you will probably see the indiscriminate selling quickly settle. Not so if the defaulting entity is a large and more prominent borrower. Another outcome is that there will be more of a distinction between the strong and not so strong companies. Prices of the weaker companies will likely fall and not recover much. The stronger ones will recover more quickly. The new issue market will also be impacted.

New issuers will either shy away or have to pay higher coupons as investors become more discerning and more miserly at parting with their savings. The bond market may even be closed to some potential issuers. And over time the market will settle again with a greater distinction between the good, the bad, and the potentially ugly. This may be a good thing.

There are likely to be other wins to be had. Probably we will see class action suits develop as bond investors attempt to recover their capital. Our law courts will be tested in this way, and the foundations laid for when others default. The regulator may also revisit their policies, probably as they face a barrage of complaints from investors claiming they were told the bonds were risk free. The MFSA has a role to answer for here too.

In no way am I trying to promote or sugar-coat a default. I simply am not. I am, however, trying to highlight the stark reality that we seem to have forgotten that there is no such thing as a free lunch. All bonds whether in Malta or abroad, contain a degree of default risk, among other risks, that investors should assess and be cognisant of. And that risk changes over time so it should be assessed over time too.

