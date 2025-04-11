A 22-year-old student was left with a "face full of blood" after he was allegedly beaten up by his landlord following a dispute over rent.

Mozharul Rokan, from Bangladesh, was in Malta to study business management and had rented out an Msida apartment for the last few months.

He says he had just paid the month's rent when the Maltese landlord asked him and his two flatmates to leave the apartment.

The Bangladeshi man said he eventually agreed to go but wanted a refund for the remaining two weeks left in February and the money for the deposit.

“That’s when he got angry with me,” Rokan said.

Mozharul Rokan says the incident has left him feeling isolated. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

He said he was confronted by the landlord on Triq il-Kunċizzjoni, Msida.

“I don’t know how he came there, but he started punching me so badly on my face. My face was full of blood,” he said.

Rokan reported the case and police are to charge the landlord and have called the young student in as a witnesss in the case against the man.

Following the altercation, Rokan said he was too afraid to sleep in the flat.

“I spent the night on the street, sitting on a bench in a Gżira garden. I only went back to the apartment after sunrise," he said.

Rokan said his mother was very worried when she heard about what had happened.

“My mother cried all night after I told her about what happened she advised me not to go to the apartment at night,” he said.

Rokan was left with injuries to his mouth and said he could not eat anything for a week aside from soup.

Mozharul Rokan's injuries

Throughout it all, the Bangladeshi man said he felt alone in Malta.

“There was nobody for me. I am new in Malta, so I don’t really have friends, and I am a quiet person... the friends I have you can count on one hand,” he said.

Rokan said he was eventually refunded the extra rent he had paid.

The young man arrived in Malta in September and rented the Msida apartment a few months later because his previous accommodation would not provide a rental contract.

He moved in with three others, but soon, one of his flatmates had to leave the country.

“Because we were fewer people, it was harder to pay rent and sometimes we paid four or five days late,” he said when asked how his relationship with the landlord deteriorated.

“We had to pay €1,300 between the three of us... it was really hard for us.”

Rokan said the landlord also complained of cleanliness issues and often said he would “deport them”. Rokan said the landlord would often come to the house unannounced and threatened to get rid of his things “from the balcony”.

The landlord, who is expected in court later this month, did not comment when contacted by Times of Malta.

Third-country nationals in Malta have often been at the tail end of abusive living conditions.

Last June, Times of Malta reported how a tenant was forced to call the police when his landlord burst into his bedroom while he was sleeping and threatened to kill him in a dispute over a rental contract.

Earlier this year, reports revealed that a former policeman was renting out a cockroach-infested Sliema house to around 16 tenants. The tenants, mainly foreign workers, were paying €250 each per month to share three bedrooms in the Norfolk Street house.