The Show Must Go On is the title of a song by Freddie Mercury who died because of drugs and AIDS. This is the stark reality we must face in daily life.

People continue to die because of drugs without being noticed by anyone. Very few die as a result of an overdose but many die indirectly, after a long life in the world of addiction.

Several people in Malta have lost sensibility. It is incredible we do not want to accept the fact we are living in a mess.

After living a difficult week struggling with the face of death, I said to myself: if those responsible do not want to believe me, they might believe the victims of drugs. So, here is an account of a ‘dialogue’ I had at the Addolorata Cemetery with one of the many drug victims of these last years.

On entering the cemetery, I heard someone playing this very loud music in his car: “Se sta sera sono qui è perchè ti voglio bene...” (if I am here this evening, it is because I love you).

I recorded what the deceased drug addict said:

“Pass the tray around, I used to hear when, aged 14, I was invited to a coke party. Today, we have several 13-year-olds taking drugs in Malta. It is difficult to explain to you the excitement I used to feel as soon as the tray started to go round, artistically displayed with lines of coke. It is all free of charge, on the house.

“You will not want to believe that, in Malta, 13-year-olds take drugs not only because they like it but also to look cool and to be accepted in the scene, in society. Several times, I also gave my body to another, mainly to have money to buy some coke.”

Then, he added: “You know, drugs in Malta are easy to find. All types and at any time of day and night. Sometimes, I am mad with grief and try to put down my rebellious act when I see that drugs are in the open. Especially on weekends, people arrive at the various parties and night clubs in Malta already stoned but others do it there. Three together, in a toilet, and they enjoy it.

“Please tell the parents not to waste their fake time on stupid issues, often to hide the guilt of the life they lead. Tell them to live up to the responsibility of their mission as the first in the list to fight the drug problem in Malta. Don’t be deceived by your children as I used to be with my own parents.

“I was so shrewd and so weak but how much weaker my parents were! The number on the grave, where I am now today, was already allotted long before my death. I tried to get out of this horrible world but I fought alone.”

I asked him about the situation in Malta and he replied: “Who are the real poor young people in Malta today? In the same convertible flashy cars, which go around to impress people, you will find young people poor in values. Among the groups of teenagers on their scooters, one may well find the weak and most vulnerable of Maltese society.

“Some carry on their body the mortal print of the mistakes of their parents. Here one can hear the feeble palpitations of the sick heart of Maltese society.

“Tell young people in Malta and Gozo that the only winners are the barons; our youngsters are the losers. Life is a wonderful gift, do not waste it. Tell them to fight for their dignity. They are being used by society. The insecurity and dissatisfaction they are experiencing is the main cause of the catastrophe we are living today. What is worst is that people seem to be happy about it.

“The language of young people has changed completely. Parents, educators and teachers do not understand it. Young people are against any type of sacrifice, hard work, commitment, continuity and stability. For them, life is enjoyment. Sometimes, they don’t appreciate what is being done for them.”

There was a pause and then he continued: “Even the Maltese media is sometimes not able to tell the true story of the drug problem in Malta. They find space for all futile things, but very little to fight the drug problem.

“Do the state, the Church and families know the real problem? Who is running the show in Paceville, the barons or the young people themselves? When I go around in various places, I meet young people who, in their smiles and good looks, try to hide the shadows of sadness in their heart.”

Suddenly, he burst into tears, shouting: “A word of advice to all Maltese citizens. Please, stop young people from coming to join us in this place, especially those so young. Speak up and defend the innocent who are becoming, even without wanting, the victims of drugs.

“You are responsible more than others to organise the battle. Do not be cowards. Are you afraid? If only the people responsible had acted more quickly and more decisively; I would certainly have had a longer and better life.

“Please, do something about it. People in Malta know the source of the problem. Why do they not speak up?”

He also addressed me directly: “If you are a man of the Church, tell the Church her place is on the battlefield. It is being too diplomatic.”

Leaving the place that we should frequently visit to learn about life, I concluded that if this is still happening in Malta it is because we have no conscience anymore.

As I walked away, I silently prayed: Barons, kneel and convert to God. Your weapon is fear but our weapon is courage.

Fr Charles Cini is a member of the Salesians of Don Bosco.