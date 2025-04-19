Welcome to The Money Coach, a Times of Malta column where readers can ask questions about life's money issues. Send your questions about personal finances, inheritance, gifting or other personal finance topics to moneycoach@timesofmalta.com

Dear Luca,

I'm 45 years old and married. For years, I thought about investing. But my wife was not keen and I was also worried about the risks.

In the beginning of this year, I finally took the plunge. I invested €50,000 (which included a great part of my emergency fund) into the S&P 500. The reason I chose that particular fund is because I repeatedly heard from friends and other influencers that it is the best one for exposure and consistent gains.

The first few weeks were great. In fact, I had to resist the urge to invest further.

And now… I can’t believe my misfortune. My portfolio is 15% down! I cannot stop checking my portfolio daily. Sometimes I find myself scrolling the investing app I’m using a couple of times per hour.

Now there’s tension between me and my wife. She accuses me of irresponsibility, and says I should have listened to her.

To be honest Luca. I am waiting for this to go up to its original amount again and sell out. I am scared to ever invest again. It certainly doesn’t feel like my game at all.

What’s your opinion?

Fearful Investor

Luca responds:

I’m sorry to hear that your first experience of investing is going badly.

Let me start this response by a crucial first factor: despite what influencers – or your friends – may say, timing the markets rarely works. It is TIME in the market that leads to the biggest gains.

For the sake of the readers of this column, the S&P 500 is like a snapshot of the 500 biggest companies in the US. When those companies’ share price increases, the index grows, meaning your investment grows too over time.

It is true that over the past 90 years, the S&P 500 compounded by an average of 8-10% per year. But it’s wise to keep in mind that in some of those years it did go down – sometimes even by 20%-40% (which is similar to the downturn you are experiencing in your portfolio).

It seems like after years of waiting to get in, the moment you decided to invest you went all in to make up for ‘lost time’. I am not blaming you for this feeling – it happens to the best of us. This phenomenon is called FOMO – fear of missing out - and I’ve met hundreds of persons who experienced this. It almost always inevitably led them to experience big losses in their portfolio.

I will not tell you whether you should sell or buy more. The prudent thing is to get some qualified advice on this, but to also see that it doesn’t wreck your relationship with your wife and cause you big anxiety.

You might be hearing people encouraging you to ‘buy the dip’ – in other words, invest more. But you should also keep some things in mind:

There are no guarantees that prices will not go lower Forget what others say – look at your own goals, relationships and personal mental health in this. Our society consistently makes the mistake of forgetting about this. For me this is crucial.

Some steps for you to consider in the future:

Never, and I repeat, never, use your emergency fund to invest in the market. Despite its consistent returns over the years, the market is volatile, and the emergency fund is meant to be the ‘safe’ place where to store our liquid funds to be used in case of an emergency. Resist the urge of putting one large lump sum in the market: it’s true that over the years the market tends to perform, however, apart from the fact that you must have a long-time horizon, how would you feel if you just invested a big amount and lost 15% immediately? Considering your scenario, I detected feelings of fear, panic and also resentment. Such feelings tend to lead many to give up on investing altogether, which is quite unfortunate considering the potential. Get educated. Don’t just listen to friends or influencers. Read about the basics of the stock market. Know what you’re investing in. Financial coaches can help in this regard. Financial advice: It’s always prudent to seek professional financial advice from a licenced investment advisor before making big steps. However, you should first get some basic education about investing before approaching an investment advisor. That way you can follow conversation better and be able to form your opinions on the kind of advice you are receiving. And remember to always check the fees tied to any investment. Even small percentages can quietly eat away at your returns over time.

I hope this helps.

Luca is the founder of the Money Coaching Hub. Email him your financial questions or your response to today's question for a chance to be featured in a future column.

Disclaimer: This column is intended to provide general information on various topics related to personal finance. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as personalised financial advice for your specific situation. Financial decisions are highly individual and can vary greatly based on your unique circumstances, goals, and risk tolerance. The author of this column is not authorised to provide financial advice. Before making any financial decisions, it is recommended to seek professional financial advice from an authorised financial advisor.