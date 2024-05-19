Solar flares do indeed need to be monitored and their effects should be assessed.

Due to the high-level geomagnetic storm which was experienced as a result of solar flares and CMEs originating from sunspot AR3664 recently, however, a plethora of false claims and articles predicting an ‘internet apocalypse’ have surfaced.

These claims are not based on any claims made by any reputable source and are thus completely unfounded to date, and no ‘deadly’ solar storm has been predicted by scientists for 2025.