The very infrastructure meant to protect cyclists might actually endanger them but only when implemented incorrectly.

While flimsy paint-only bike lanes have increased accidents, the revolutionary success of properly protected lanes tells a different story.

Copenhagen’s barrier-separated lanes slashed cyclist deaths by 42%, with Oslo achieving zero fatalities in 2019 through elevated, physically protected paths.

The life-or-death difference comes down to three factors: rigid barriers that stop deadly swerves, dedicated traffic signals that prevent intersection collision, and elevated designs that force drivers to slow down.

In New York, unprotected lanes saw 37% more accidents than their protected counterparts, proving it is not bike lanes that are dangerous but political compromises that prioritise cheap solutions over human lives.

Hundreds of cyclists die annually because cities refuse to invest in properly engineered protection. The data reveals our fatal mistake: we’re not building too many bike lanes – we’re building too many deadly, half-hearted ones that sacrifice safety for convenience and cost-savings.