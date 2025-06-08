Myth: Healthy food always costs more.

Reality: Research consistently shows that nutritious diets can be achieved on a modest budget.

Ingredients like legumes, oats, whole grains and seasonal produce are among the most cost-effective ways to meet nutrient needs.

Processed foods may seem cheaper upfront, but often provide fewer health benefits and can lead to higher long-term healthcare costs.

Unfortunately, healthy staples remain underutilised, often due to lack of culinary knowledge or exposure.

Teaching basic cooking skills and meal planning can help shift this perception and make nutritious eating more approachable.

Myth: Healthy food is boring and bland.

Reality: The idea that healthy food lacks flavour is far from the truth. In fact, many wholesome ingredients such as avocados, sweet potatoes, herbs and oily fish are naturally packed with taste.

The secret lies in preparation. Using fresh herbs such as basil, parsley or coriander, along with spices like paprika, turmeric or cumin, can transform simple ingredients into vibrant meals.

Acidity from lemon juice or vinegar adds brightness, while roasting vegetables or searing proteins enhances their depth and appeal. With the right techniques, healthy food can be every bit as satisfying, colourful and delicious as its less nutritious counterparts.