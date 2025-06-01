Contrary to the popular belief that speech-generating devices produce robotic and impersonal voices that erase individuality and hinder emotional expression, recent breakthroughs in the field have demonstrated the possibility of preserving users’ voices while retaining personalised emotional nuance.

Individuals faced with the unfortunate reality of certain surgical procedures, which would result in speech loss, now have the ability to bank their own vocal characteristics by recording thousands of spoken sentences, creating their own custom voices that capture their own, authentic tone and thus allowing them to maintain a higher level of familiarity and vocal individuality post-surgery.