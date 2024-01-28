Exercise is crucial in managing diabetes as it helps regulate blood sugar levels and minimises complications such as heart disease.

The American Diabetes Association advises engaging in moderate-intensity aerobic exercise for at least 150 minutes weekly. Steve Redgrave, an Olympic gold medallist rower with diabetes, defies the notion that individuals with this condition cannot participate in sports.

However, physical activity can harm those with poor circulation or reduced sensation. For non-ulcer diabetics, walking improves blood flow and glucose control significantly, while smart technology like special-soled shoes addresses friction during these activities, reducing lower limb injury threats.

Prior consultation with healthcare professionals is essential to individualise safe activities that align with your bodily needs before embarking on any new workout routine. When approached with awareness and guidance, exercise remains a valuable tool in managing diabetes.