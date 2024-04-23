Science enthusiasts are often portrayed as a select group, but GLOBE breaks that myth by engaging students of all backgrounds and interests in scientific exploration.

Engaging in hands-on activities such as air quality measurement and water clarity moni­toring, GLOBE translates scientific principles into thrilling experiences that anyone can enjoy.

Within local communities, students take on the role of citizen scientists, identifying pollution hot­spots along coastal areas or suggesting modifications to school transportation strategies to promote cleaner air.

Globally, GLOBE connects students across borders, fostering collaboration to address shared environmental challenges. For instance, Maltese students participate in the International Virtual Science Symposium, showcasing their scientific investigations.

GLOBE’s inclusivity and educational approach empower students to become stewards of the planet, debunking the notion that science is only for a select few. With GLOBE, science becomes not just a subject but a journey of discovery and empowerment for all.